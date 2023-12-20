CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At halftime, it was anyone’s game. With just one point separating the Michigan men’s basketball team from Florida, the contest was open for the taking.

And at the end of the first overtime, the outcome was still undetermined. Until finally, in the second overtime, the Gators (8-3 overall) seized the opportunity, defeating the Wolverines (6-6), 106-101, in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday.

The game started in a familiar manner. Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel took control early for Michigan, rapidly scoring 11 points. Then graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua went on a streak of his own, scoring 10 straight for his team.

The Wolverines’ two most dynamic scorers each took momentary control early. But on the other end, as is becoming a recurring theme, Michigan struggled to get stops. That pattern continued into the second half and the final overtime frame, serving as the Wolverines’ ultimate downfall. Because as much as Michigan frequently found the basket, it didn’t matter when it couldn’t prevent Florida from doing the same damage on the other end.

The Gators missed plenty, shooting just 37.5% from the field and 12.5% from deep through the first 12 minutes. But they also nabbed seven offensive rebounds over the same stretch, allowing them to put up enough shots that their low shooting percentage became irrelevant.

While both teams showed flashes, neither clicked.

Florida ended the half with 11 offensive boards to the Wolverines’ four. And despite struggling mightily from beyond the arc, those extra possessions made enough of a difference that the Gators took a one point lead into the break, thanks to a last-second half-court heave that banked in.

Beginning the second half, Michigan built some separation, scoring 14 points to Florida’s eight by the first media timeout. Senior forward Terrence Williams II was the hot hand to start the frame, but the Wolverines found more balance in their offense. And with the balance, or perhaps the cause of that balance, came improved ball movement. While Williams led the charge early, Michigan’s attack came from multiple players at once, not a rotating cast of solo acts like the first half displayed.

But still, the Wolverines struggled to get stops. Whether they gave up open putback slams or fouled the Gators multiple times on the same possession, yielding easy points at the free throw line, no matter what they got going on offense, they couldn’t do enough on the other end to take care of their lead.

Even when Florida missed multiple open layups, Michigan couldn’t make it pay. And that inability to protect the basket — particularly without fouling — proved too costly.

The Wolverines tied the game at 81 with less than 30 seconds in regulation, climbing out of a four-point hole and sending the contest to overtime. Despite leading for the majority of the first overtime, Michigan couldn’t put the contest away as the Gators tied the game with eight seconds to go.

And in the second overtime, the Wolverines ran out of defensive gas. While they managed to find enough stops in the first overtime, they couldn’t do the same in the second, yielding 17 points. Despite Michigan’s offensive success, its defense was too big of a hindrance, as it fell, 106-101.