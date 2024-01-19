With just under two minutes left in the first half, Illinois forward Quincy Guerrier established his position underneath the basket. He watched as a 3-pointer ricocheted off the back rim, stretched his hand out and tipped the ball off the backboard.

Then, as it came back towards him, he did it again. And again. And finally, on Guerrier’s third time tipping the ball, it bounced off the glass and into the basket for two points.

That single possession earned Guerrier two of his six offensive boards in Thursday night’s game, in which the Fighting Illini totaled 13. Dominating the Michigan men’s basketball team on the glass, Illinois scored 16 second-chance points and constantly extended possessions to break down the Wolverines’ defense in its 88-73 win.

“It was a tough, tough game tonight,” sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. said. “Offensive rebounding, that was probably the main problem. We weren’t blocking out, and we work on that all the time.”

If Michigan works on that all the time, it doesn’t necessarily show. This isn’t the first game where the Wolverines have struggled with the defensive boards, nor is it the first game where failure to box out has cost them — a vital missed assignment against Long Beach State immediately comes to mind.

And matched up with the Illini, who ranked second in the Big Ten entering the contest in offensive rebounds per game, Michigan likely made executing on the glass a focus in pregame preparation. Still, the Wolverines were powerless to stop Illinois’ barrage of players crashing to the paint.

“Day after day, we focused on blocking them out and making sure that we focus on keeping them out of the paint,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “… 13 offensive rebounds is for a reason. It’s based on effort and toughness. So they sent four guys to the offensive glass, and we didn’t do a good job of boxing out like we needed to.”

With four Illinois players dashing to the boards after each shot, the Wolverines didn’t deliver the requisite effort to prevent offensive rebounds. And while it was certainly a team effort for the Illini, Guerrier was the one who led the way with his double-double. Even if he didn’t come down with the rebound, it felt like he got a hand on every Illinois shot that bounced off the rim.

When the Illini went on a 9-0 run in the opening minutes to seize early control, Guerrier was right there, crashing the offensive glass. When Illinois secured its victory with a 17-2 run midway through the second half, he was right there, crashing the offensive glass. Even with the game firmly in hand with 11 seconds left, he continued crashing the offensive glass.

“They finished with 13, and Quincy finished with six himself,” Howard said. “And he got the timely ones when you get a stop for 25 seconds of the shot clock but you didn’t finish the possession by securing a rebound. Then it’s either a putback, or a kick out, or a drive that leads to a bucket.

“Now that’s what deflates you.”

Outside of the paint, Michigan found some defensive success. The Wolverines managed to slow the Illini down and hang around in the first half, and even managed to turn them over multiple times in succession upon switching to a 2-3 zone. But slowly, the inability to finish out possessions wore them down, and they couldn’t hold Illinois back any longer.

With each offensive rebound, with each extended possession, the Illini slowly chiseled away at Michigan until they finally broke through.

“We allowed this team to score 51 points in the second half, and 42 points in the paint as well as 16 second-chance points,” Howard said. “… And in this league, it’s a very physical league, and it’s tough to win ball games when you give up that amount of points in the second half.”

On the boards and in the paint, Illinois out-physicaled the Wolverines. Guerrier himself outmuscled multiple players at a time.

And as a result, as the Illini shined on the glass, all Michigan saw when it looked there was a reflection of its continued struggles.