It’s hard to beat a team twice. It’s even harder to do it the exact same way.

Trying to replicate the dominant post play that drove the Michigan men’s basketball team to its win over the Hawkeyes earlier this season, the Wolverines proved unable to maintain pace this time around. Stumbling over its early lead, Michigan (7-13 overall, 2-7 Big Ten) got outraced by Iowa (12-8, 4-5), 88-78.

From the beginning, the Wolverines looked to replicate the offensive success from the previous bout. For the game’s opening basket, sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. — who had 19 points the first time the two teams played — spun through two defenders to create a layup for himself inside.

“He’s a huge part of our team’s success with his presence as a big, his athleticism, his shot blocking capability,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Friday. “And then his ability to be able to guard one through five. We’re going to need any and everything out of him.”

Understanding Reed’s size advantage on the interior, Michigan continued to play through him. Scoring in transition for a fast-break dunk then just a few possessions later dunking over a mismatched defender, Reed accounted for six of the Wolverines’ first eight points, spurring a track race in the making.

Both teams ran their offense at a high tempo, each attempting unsuccessful full-court presses. Iowa had no answer for Reed on the interior, but Michigan similarly struggled to slow down the Hawkeyes. Each team ran up and down the court trading consistent blows.

And even as Reed’s output mellowed, the post was still the Wolverines’ primary scoring medium. His counterpart graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua’s 10-point half, from consistent work along the baseline, delivered Michigan a slight 44-42 edge at halftime.

But as the Wolverines’ interior play degraded to start the second half, the lead went with it. Iowa was prepared for the offense to run through Reed, blocking his first shot attempt of the half and soon after calling for a successful double team to force a bad-pass turnover. With a 10-0 run just over three minutes into the second half, the Hawkeyes took control, 52-44.

Michigan was forced to maintain pace elsewhere, with senior forward Terrance Williams II hitting a couple of shots to break the scoring drought. But without the ability to score inside with ease, the Wolverines were always a few steps behind.

“(Iowa was) simply doubling, doubling the post and forcing rotations on the backside and moving the ball,” graduate guard Nimari Burnett said postgame. “I felt like we had great offense off the doubles. Some shots didn’t go in, but some shots were going in.”

Even as the Wolverines found open looks off the double teams in the post, too many misses and quick offensive possessions were enough of a misstep. As they stumbled, the Hawkeyes’ lead continued to grow.

After scoring 22 points in the paint in the first half, Michigan was held to just 4 in the second. Forced away from the basket, they turned to lower-percentage looks, with Reed and Nkamhoua combining for 3 points on a 0-for-5 clip from the field. And in a matchup that challenged each team to race to 90 points, the Wolverines’ offense failed to operate at that level over the final 20 minutes.

“It was some well contested shots with Iowa’s defense,” Howard said. “Some of the post double that was coming their way in the second half by Perkins maybe caused some disruption as well.”

As Michigan failed to score a field goal over a nine-minute period, a few paces turned into a few laps. Iowa’s lead ballooned to double digits in the waning minutes.

And when the Hawkeyes finally crossed the finish line, the Wolverines were left watching from behind.