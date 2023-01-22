In a season where so much has gone wrong for the Michigan men’s basketball team, its matchup against Minnesota carried a weight uncharacteristic of a late-January bout with the Golden Gophers. With conference play in full swing, opportunities to right the ship disappear every game for the Wolverines. So with a Big Ten bottomfeeder coming to Crisler Center, it brought an opportunity with it.

An opportunity that Michigan (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) capitalized on, beating Minnesota (7-11, 1-7), 60-54.

The Wolverines started slow, and their unenthused defense allowed the Gophers to jump out to a 10-point lead six minutes in.

Michigan’s bench helped overcome that deficit as freshman forwards Will Tschetter and Tarris Reed Jr. brought an energy that started to stifle the Minnesota offense, opening the door for a comeback.

Building off the success from the bench, the Wolverines’ starters played with a newfound intensity. That intensity held Minnesota to an eight minute stretch without a made field goal, and allowed Michigan to slowly tie the game at 23 apiece heading into halftime despite its lackluster 10-for-30 shooting performance in the first half.

In contrast with the first frame, the game started to open up for both offenses early in the second half. Hunter Dickinson became more aggressive in the post — attacking the rim like he was mad at it while controlling the glass in the process. Dickinson finished with a game-high 23 points and added nine rebounds.

On the other side of the ball, Gopher forwards Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia started to find their groove as well. Whether knocking home a 3-pointer or slashing along the baseline before laying it in, the duo proved to be a handful for the Wolverine defense, combining for 27 points.

As the game progressed further toward its end, though, neither side could sustain a run long enough to pull away from the other. That is, until Dickinson and Reed took the floor together. Opting for size once again proved useful for Michigan as the pair helped extend the Wolverine lead to nine points with two minutes left.

That almost wasn’t enough, though, as Minnesota threatened a comeback — cutting that lead to three with 35 seconds left. As the Gophers resorted to the foul game, Tschetter calmly knocked down his free throws to slam the door shut on the comeback.

With opportunities to regain control of its season running out, Michigan capitalized on the one in front of it Sunday afternoon. Beating Minnesota isn’t the most impressive of wins, but it’s a win. And at this point, that’s all the Wolverines need to worry about.