For the Michigan men’s basketball team, there’s a lot to fix heading into the upcoming season. If the Wolverines want to get back to the NCAA Tournament, they will need to integrate new faces, figure out how to finish close games and rebuild a better defensive team, among a whole host of other things.

Among all those problems, though, there’s one common denominator. To solve those issues — and any others that arise as the season progresses — communication is key.

“If I was to say to you, right now, what’s gnawing at me is our lack of communication defensively,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said at Michigan Media Day. “That’s not one guy, that’s across the board. … We have to take our communication way up to become — let’s just start with being a good defensive team.”

Martelli emphasizes the role of communication on defense, in particular. And while the Wolverines may believe they have the defensive versatility to match up against any team, that versatility doesn’t mean much if they can’t communicate who needs to be where and when.

Michigan plans to be able to “switch one through five” on defense, according to players like graduate forward Tray Jackson. But switching isn’t easy, and it requires teammates to be on the same page. That’s not possible if the Wolverines struggle to communicate, as Martelli hinted at.

As the Wolverines attempt to improve their communication, though, one voice stands out.

“When you watch practice, the voice you’re going to hear, you’re going to hear Will Tschetter,” Martelli said. “You hear his voice.”

By making his voice heard, the redshirt sophomore forward sets an example for the rest of his teammates while helping to alleviate some of the pains that lacking communication causes. It’s something that Tschetter is happy to embrace.

“That’s something that I’ve prided myself on for a long time,” Tschetter said. “Being vocal, making sure guys are in the right spot, making sure that we’re all clicking. … It brings energy to the defense and elevates our play even more.”

As someone who has been around the program longer than most of his teammates, stepping into that role undoubtedly benefits Michigan. If the Wolverines need communication, having someone who is vocal can only help. But Tschetter won’t be on the court all the time, and even when he is, he won’t be able to see everything and call it out.

So while Tschetter communicating is good, it isn’t the solution on its own. Michigan needs everyone to communicate effectively. Martelli knows it, and isn’t afraid to point it out, either.

“You might leave here and say, ‘I wonder if — fill in the blank — I wonder if that guy was at practice. I didn’t hear him,’ ” Martelli said. “That has to change across the board.”

That, simply put, is the crux of the Wolverines’ communication conundrum. To be an effective defensive team, they need to be on the same page. They can’t do that if they can’t hear each other. More importantly, they can’t do that if they aren’t talking to each other.

As a result, because the problem is so clear, so is the solution. That’s not to say it’s an easy fix — being more vocal rarely is, and it takes a concerted effort for players to get there. But Martelli knows that Michigan needs to take the next step, and he’s having it make that effort.

Because no matter a defense’s talent or versatility, a defense that can’t communicate effectively can’t guard effectively either.