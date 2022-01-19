It’s a game the Michigan men’s basketball team was supposed to win.

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup in Ann Arbor, Maryland sat at 13th in the Big Ten as one of just three teams positioned behind the Wolverines in the conference. But after dropping so many “supposed to win” games this season, there was no way to trust Michigan to deliver.

This time, though, it came through.

Fueled by the return of sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines (8-7 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) trounced the Terrapins (9-9, 1-6), 83-64, winning a necessary game in their attempt to re-route the direction of their season.

From the moment the game tipped off, Michigan appeared to be in the driver’s seat. As if harking Dickinson’s return from his COVID-related absence, graduate transfer guard DeVante’ Jones fed him the ball down low where Dickinson proceeded to turn around and hit a jumper for the first points of the game.

The first half also marked standout play from freshman wing Caleb Houstan. Houstan — who entered the game a collective 2-for-21 from beyond the arc and 11-for-42 from the field — caught the ball on Michigan’s second possession of the game and proceeded to launch a 3-pointer that found the inside of the hoop with ease. And Houstan didn’t slow down, ending the first half with 10 points and a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and going on to finish with 16 on the day.

Paired with a staunch defensive performance that forced 10 first-half Maryland turnovers, the Wolverines went into the locker room up 39-19 at halftime.

The second half did not start with the same defensive proficiency that permeated the first. At the 10-minute mark, the Terrapins were 10-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from three, already scoring six more points in the 10-minute span than they did in the entire first half.

The offense, however, kept rolling the entire time. Dickinson put up 16 points in the second half of play, culminating in 21. It was a performance further electrified by freshman big man Moussa Diabate, who racked up 3 offensive boards, each of them hard-earned.

Down the stretch, Michigan cruised along to its sizeable 19-point victory. With three minutes left, Michigan coach Juwan Howard made the call to pull his starters, as Dickinson, Houstan and Jones took the bench for the remainder of the game.

Dickinson, though, never sat down, cheering on his teammates from the baseline while waving a towel. After two postponements and a missed game, he was back, and the Wolverines surely felt his presence.