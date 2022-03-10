INDIANAPOLIS — For the last month, there has been one thing that seemed almost impossible for the Michigan men’s basketball team.

No, it wasn’t beating top teams or even winning tough road games, it was something simpler than that.

The Wolverines couldn’t play two games in a row in which they looked like a good team.

After one of its best wins of the season last Sunday at then-No. 23 Ohio State, Michigan had an opportunity to buck that trend in its Big Ten Tournament opener against Indiana.

It even looked like it would happen. The Wolverines held a resounding 17-point lead in the second half.

But Michigan fell apart.

The Wolverines (17-14 overall, 11-10 Big Ten) crumbled to the Hoosiers (19-12, 10-11), 74-69, roving once again that they could not build on any momentum and letting their future NCAA Tournament hopes hang in jeopardy.

Even though Indiana likely needed a win to continue its season, it did not come out playing as such. It was the Wolverines who looked the part of the team that wanted it more. Their defense suffocated the Hoosiers’ attack, clogging up the paint and going under every ball screen. On the other end, Michigan was having another poor performance from beyond the arc — shooting 2-for-11 in the first half — but it didn’t matter all that much. The Wolverines outrebounded Indiana by seven in the first half, including five offensive rebounds. Perhaps even more impressive was Michigan’s ability to get 13 shots at the line and convert on 11 of those. All that culminated in a comfortable lead for the Wolverines at the break, 41-28.

Michigan looked to be in complete control. It was dominating the Hoosiers at every level and for a moment it looked as if it would run away with the game.

But, poor shooting combined with clumsiness on the ball from the Wolverines gave Indiana a pathway back into the game. The Hoosiers, who were on the outside of the NCAA Tournament picture looking in as of Thursday, jumped at the opportunity for a run to keep their season alive. Backed by its overwhelming fan majority at Gainbridge fieldhouse, Indiana took every ounce of momentum away from Michigan. A once-17-point lead evaporated in a matter of minutes and the Wolverines were forced to show that they could take a punch.

They could not.

Michigan crumbled almost as soon as it started to look comfortable. Things that looked easy early on in the game became near impossible for long stretches. The Hoosiers swallowed up every shot that the Wolverines tried, they forced Michigan into tough positions.

The Wolverines looked scared, like the shell of the team that played the game’s first 30 minutes, and Indiana finished the game on a 31-9 run.

When Michigan finally had a chance to secure its tournament fate once and for all, it blew a 17-point lead and fell apart at the gates. The Wolverines will be forced to live life on the bubble for a little longer.

And that bubble is shrinking.