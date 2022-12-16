As graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn limped off the floor during the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup in London with Kentucky on Dec. 4, it was unclear if he’d return to the floor. Later, news broke that Llewellyn had torn his ACL and would undergo season-ending surgery.

But after that moment in London, the narrative shifted. With Llewellyn out for the season, the Wolverines were in desperate need of a point guard for their upcoming game against Minnesota — the first of the Big Ten conference slate.

Enter freshman guard Dug McDaniel.

Rising to the challenge, McDaniel started in Llewellyn’s spot as point guard. And he didn’t disappoint. Notching 15 points and going 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point line, McDaniel tied with sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin as Michigan’s second-leading scorer that game.

“He’s really embraced this opportunity,” Michigan assistant coach Howard Eisley said. “He’s a lot more locked in and he’s very open to getting better and learning. He’s more in tune with his film. So I think he’s really looking forward to what’s coming ahead. And he’s been great so far.”

With seven assists, McDaniel did more than just score on his own, effectively facilitating the offense. On the defensive end, McDaniel also posed a true threat, making three steals and wreaking havoc on the Golden Gophers’ guards.

“That’s a strength of his, with his speed and quickness and being able to be disruptive on a defensive end,” Eisley said. “So we encourage and we want him picking up 94 feet to really slow the other teams down but try to get them out of rhythm as well. We’re very comfortable with him.”

Not having Llewellyn on the floor was a major concern for the Wolverines entering the Minnesota matchup, but McDaniel helped quell those fears, at least for now. He’s still a freshman point guard, something Michigan hasn’t seen in years — since literally a decade ago with Trey Burke. With a long lineage of graduate transfers assuming the point guard role, McDaniel staking his claim marks a new chapter for the Wolverines as they acclimate to a freshman leading the offense.

And it’s a chapter that doesn’t have a clear narrative yet. With one game under his belt as the starting point guard — and just eight collegiate games played in total — McDaniel is still raw. It’s unclear how he, and the offense under his command, will fare against top teams in the Big Ten.

After all, Minnesota could be the outlier for McDaniel. He turns the ball over more than any other guard on the team, averaging 1.6 turnovers per game. And before the matchup with the Gophers, he had produced low-scoring efforts, averaging 5.3 points per game.

Lucky for the Wolverines, they have another non-conference matchup — against a lower-level Lipscomb team on Saturday — to test him. That will provide valuable experience for McDaniel in his new starting role before a tough road game against North Carolina.

But Lipscomb isn’t to be put away just yet. McDaniel will have to continue to step up into a big role against a disciplined Bison team, focusing on rebounding and defensive intensity against their better shooters.

“They execute the offensive, they’re a very good cutting team,” Eisley said. “So that’s going to be a challenge for us, and their guards are excellent rebounders. So it’s really going to be a focus of all five guards rebounding, making sure we get their shooters off the 3-point line.”

McDaniel has clearly shown promise as the starting point guard thus far. But, for Michigan to succeed without Llewellyn at the helm, it will have to hope that the McDaniel that showed up against Minnesota is the standard, not the exception.