NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It looked like the Michigan men’s basketball team was in the clear, up eight points with just over a minute left.

But facing elimination in the second round of the NIT, this year’s Wolverines stayed consistent with a season full of late game blunders. Time and time again, they managed to squander late leads, and in the Music City they sung to that same tune. Following late turnover after late turnover — three in the final minute during Vanderbilt’s 9-0 game-ending run to be exact — Michigan (18-16 overall) fell to the Commodores (22-14), 66-65, to end its season in last-second fashion.

“Overall, we always want to walk away with learning experiences from a game like this,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “But unfortunately we can’t play the next game because our season is over.”

Signs of the Wolverines’ impending season-ending performance came early as they had to crawl out of a bruising hole. After a quick start by Michigan, Vanderbilt took charge. A barrage of corner 3-pointers on slow defensive rotations, an electrifying two-handed windmill dunk in transition by Commodores guard Tyrin Lawrence — you name it, and they had it in their early 17-0 run.

But the Wolverines — down by as many as 12 points just eight minutes in — changed their tune, and freshman guard Dug McDaniel started orchestrating a symphony with the nylon. Scoring 12 points himself in a matter of just three minutes after the massive Vanderbilt run, he put Michigan right back in it.

The Commodores, meanwhile, proved that two can play at that game. If the Wolverines can adjust to headwinds — whether a new lineup or a battering run — so could Vanderbilt. No matter how tight things got after Michigan crawled its way out of that early run, even leading 30-29 at the half, the Commodores set an early blueprint to utilize later on when they eventually ended the Wolverines’ season.

“I thought our guys came out and really set the tone early,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “Michigan fought back, we knew that they would.”

Much of Michigan’s fight came from junior center Hunter Dickinson. Coming off a quiet six-point first half, he asserted himself as the Wolverines’ lead singer six minutes into the half. Dickinson scored 11 points for Michigan in a row, out-maneuvering defenders to become an unstoppable force in the post and put the Wolverines up 52-42, but it still wasn’t enough to stop Vanderbilt.

The Commodores were unaffected. It was just another blemish on their NIT run, and they overcame it in stride. Lawrence kept attacking the rim to keep it tight. He followed up windmill attempts and posterizing dunks in the first half with continued aggression in the second, scoring 17 of his game-high 24 points in the final frame.

So even as Michigan held its 65-57 lead with such little time left, it wasn’t too much for Lawrence and company to overcome.

Junior forward Terrannce Williams II turned the ball over while trying to dribble and chew clock, instantly fouling after losing the ball. Then McDaniel made a silly pass. Suddenly, it was a one-possession game. By the time Vanderbilt scored the final 66-65 bucket on a Dickinson goaltending call, the Wolverines’ late-game tune they’ve heard so often came to a crescendo.

The only difference, this time, was the topic of conversation — or lack thereof — post game. This time, a stunning late-game collapse wasn’t met with statements on preparing to bounce back in the next game. There is no next game to look forward to. Instead, there was just focus on offseason growth.

“This summer, including me, we all have to get better,” Howard said. “We have to get better on all levels when it comes to what we want to do to help serve our team to give us the best chance.”

The Wolverines proved they have plenty of room for growth this offseason. Because after a season in which they collapsed in so many late game scenarios, Saturday’s game showed just how far they’ve yet to go. They’ve had opportunity after opportunity to win big games. They’ve controlled their destiny in final stretches. But over and over again, they just couldn’t execute late.

To end the season, that happened one final time. Instead of being able to proudly sing its fight song after the game, Michigan instead sung its swan song in Nashville.