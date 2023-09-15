The Michigan basketball team will begin the 2023-24 season with associate head coach Phil Martelli at the helm. Michigan coach Juwan Howard underwent a successful heart procedure on Friday. The scheduled operation resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired Howard’s aortic valve.

“I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health,” Howard said in a statement from Michigan Athletics. “My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr (Kim) Eagle, Dr (Himanshu) Patel, Dr (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout the process. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us.”

Dr. Himanshu Patel, the doctor who performed the procedure seemed optimistic about Howard’s recovery, indicating that he can expect to be fully in six to 12 weeks according to Michigan Athletics. Howard could also return to the Wolverines as early as four to six weeks.

As Howard recovers, Michigan will begin the season led by Martelli. Martelli previously acted in this role two years ago while Howard served a suspension, so the added responsibility is not new to the associate head coach.

“We are extremely grateful Juwan’s proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably,” Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel said. “We will continue to support Juwan, Jenine and his family as well as the program throughout his absence. All of us at the athletic department have Juwan in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to Juwan’s return when he feels that he has fully recovered.”