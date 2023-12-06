Everybody knows who the Michigan men’s basketball team’s offense runs through.

Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel is the Wolverines’ not-so-secret weapon, averaging 20.3 points per game and 5.3 assists heading into Michigan’s matchup with Indiana.

But against the Hoosiers, the Wolverines’ “head of the snake” struggled from the field, shooting just 3-for-14 including 0-for-4 from deep. McDaniel still finished the night with 13 points, the majority of which came from the free throw line. But he struggled in key moments down the stretch at the charity stripe too in Michigan’s 78-75 loss.

With the score knotted at 69 and 3:33 left to play in the second half, McDaniel earned a trip to the line, the whistle perhaps aided by his cheeky head jerk. Despite the rough night he had been having, he sunk both attempts, putting the Wolverines up two points. But his final two trips to the line would be more indicative of his overall night.

With three minutes left in the game and down by one point, McDaniel split a pair at the line. He split a pair again with 35 seconds left, down two points.

“We’re all human, we’re all gonna make mistakes,” redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter said postgame of McDaniel’s late free throw struggles. “I don’t necessarily know if he felt that pressure, but we all make mistakes, we’re all human. He’s gonna win us a ton of games, we need him. Yeah, it sucks, but everyone misses, no one’s perfect. He’ll do better.”

Tschetter is right. Not only has McDaniel already won Michigan multiple games — not to mention nearly willing his team to victory in his 33-point showing against Oregon — but he’s also one of the team’s best free throw shooters.

McDaniel struggled offensively Tuesday night, as all players are bound to do occasionally, but his team couldn’t pick up the slack.

For a moment, though, it looked like they might. Graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua got hot in the second half, scoring the Wolverines’ first eight points of the frame. Tschetter scored 17 points while missing just one field goal. But as pressure mounted and the clock wound down, McDaniel couldn’t deliver, and his team couldn’t find enough offense elsewhere to ultimately come away with the victory.

“(McDaniel is) super important, especially setting our pace,” graduate guard Nimari Burnett said. “And we know he can light the scoreboard up, light the other teams up. And it’s hard to stay in front of him. So he sets that offensive tone for us, by him getting downhill and making reads or finishing himself. Tonight wasn’t his best scoring night but he was still there mentally and that’s what we do as teammates, pick each other up when times go like this.”

McDaniel’s rough night started early. He shot just 1-for-7 from the field in the first half, missing many of the shots he typically makes. As the struggles continued into the second half and he couldn’t find the magic he had against the Ducks on Saturday, his confidence seemed to wane.

Early in the second half, after a missed 3-pointer and a missed layup, he passed up a somewhat-open attempt from beyond the arc. It wasn’t a wide-open look, and his pass to Burnett wasn’t a bad pass by any means. But it was a shot that McDaniel likely would have taken on a typical night. And for a player who isn’t shy about chucking up a heat check on a hot night, it was clear his cold night had impacted his confidence.

“He was a little quick tonight,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “Did the ball not going in early — I think he missed his first six of seven — did that affect him? … Playing a lot of minutes, asked to guard the other team’s ball handler. And he was a boxer. And today he got knocked down. He’ll get up. He didn’t get knocked out but he got knocked down. It’s not him.”

There’s no reason to assume Tuesday’s performance is anything more than a rough game for McDaniel. Even after a tough first half, he put his head down and found nine second-half points for his team. The point guard was important enough that despite his rough outing, he played the entire second half. But when push came to shove, and McDaniel stepped to the line, he couldn’t deliver for Michigan.

And with their leading scorer struggling, the Wolverines couldn’t win the game.