BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team’s second game in a row at a neutral site should’ve felt somewhat familiar. Yet, after a hostile environment at Little Caesars’ Arena last week, with dueling fan bases and screaming student sections, the Wolverines welcomed a change of pace.

On Wednesday night, in a relatively quiet Barclays Center, Michigan had a relatively quiet night. The Wolverines (3-0 overall) survived the shift in environment, handing Pitt (1-2) a calm, thumping loss, 91-60, remaining undefeated thus far in non-conference play.

A hot start from the 3-point line gave the Panthers an early lead, but it was nothing Michigan couldn’t overcome. Finding an offensive rhythm of their own — connecting with junior center Hunter Dickinson in the paint and freshman wing Jett Howard around the arc — the Wolverines fell into a steady cadence throughout the first half.

On the defensive end, Michigan also found consistency in Dickinson locking down the paint. The Wolverines’ active guards posed a significant obstacle for Pitt’s offense, forcing sloppy passes and multiple turnovers.

Exiting the locker room to start the second half, the Wolverines started to make some noise. The narratives were reversed as Michigan lit up from behind the 3-point line. Jett Howard opened the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers from the wing, followed by another from junior guard Terrance Williams. The long-range sequence quickly extended the Wolverines’ lead — one they’d never relinquish.

But the 3-pointers were the extent of the noise. With few other flashy looks or highlight reel worthy plays, Michigan did what needed to be done to keep the Panthers at bay. Running the offense through Dickinson, he continued to find consistency in the paint while also facilitating the scoring attack — once again adding merit to the claim that the Wolverines’ offense is better when it runs through him. Finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Dickinson remained the centerpiece of Michigan’s success.

Jett Howard, while sitting the bench for a large majority of the second half with four fouls and eventually fouling out, had a solid 17 points. Tacking on a few key buckets were sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and graduate guard Joey Baker with 14 points apiece.

Despite the drastic change in environment, the Wolverines once again proved they can adapt to the situation. When the noise is deafening, they can find poise within themselves to close out a tight game.

And when the silence is oppressive, they can find success within the quiet.