CHAMPAIGN — The Michigan men’s basketball team walked into the State Farm Center with some newfound swagger.

The Wolverines, a team with minimal postseason prospects a month ago, came to Illinois riding a 6-2 February record that suddenly surged them to second place in the tight Big Ten race and into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

But the Fighting Illini (20-10 overall, 11-8 overall) didn’t care. They swarmed for turnovers, got to work in transition and eventually pulled away from Michigan (17-13, 11-8), 91-87 in double-overtime after a late overtime surge.

Illinois was so unbothered by the Wolverines’ recent success that by the 12 minute mark of the second half, fans were chanting ‘NIT’ at them as they shot free throws. Because when the dust settled, no matter how close Michigan got, no matter how gutsy its push into overtime was, no matter how many overtimes were played, the Fighting Illini made clear that their future was safe — while the Wolverines’ remains uncertain with the loss.

But before any verdicts came down, all eyes were on junior center Hunter Dickinson early, coming off his 30-foot buzzer-beating three that forced overtime against Wisconsin on Sunday. Dickinson stayed hot from deep, hitting a 3-pointer less than a minute in, but his handful of turnovers marred his performance after the stunning shot early on.

Whether dribbling hard off himself in the paint or trying to navigate swatting defenders in traffic, Dickinson committed three turnovers early in the first half that set the tone for Michigan’s sloppy play early. The Wolverines committed eight turnovers in the first half alone, and Illinois took advantage.

The Illini operated downhill and with pace off the Wolverines’ mistakes, keeping up with their hot start from the field to go into halftime clinging to a 33-31 lead.

That downhill play started coming unprompted for the Illini in the second. They were no longer at the mercy of Michigan’s poor ball management. They no longer needed gift-wrap passes and telegraphed steals to get going in transition.

Instead, they swung the ball around, caught the Wolverines on slow rotations and pounced. Play after play midway through the second half, Illinois gashed Michigan’s defense for dunks that were as easy for the scorers as they were electrifying for the emboldened home crowd.

Sure, the Wolverines found ways to respond. Back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin spearheaded a 10-0 Michigan run that put it back up, 57-56, with seven minutes left and a contested 3-pointer from freshman wing Jett Howard with less than a minute left eventually forced overtime.

But the Illini remained unfazed. Down by as many as seven points in the first overtime, they found themselves needing to claw back, a position they put Michigan in earlier in the game.

And Illinois did just that. The Fighting Illini ended the first overtime on a 7-0 run, and a 3-pointer by wing Matthew Mayer put them up for good in the second overtime.

So no matter how much momentum and confidence Michigan brought to Illinois, they left it feeling one thing — disappointment.