PHILADELPHIA — Even in the “cathedral of college basketball”, the Michigan men’s basketball team couldn’t dispel its close-game demons.

After suppressing Penn State for a constant lead in the opening half, the Nittany Lions rose above in the second at the Palestra. Michigan (6-9 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) failed to keep pace in the latter half, allowing Penn State (8-7, 2-2) to complete the comeback, 79-73.

“We came out in the second half … (with) a problem that we’ve had all year, maybe entitled or comfortable or relaxed, and they came out foot on the gas pedal,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “We got that lead and thought if we just kept doing what we were doing, we would be okay. But in a situation like that you have to take it up another level, have to play even better defensively, have to be even more on point.”

In Phil Martelli’s return to his hometown, serving as the Wolverines’ head coach in a gesture from coach Juwan Howard, Martelli had Michigan with its foot on the gas pedal to start.

The Wolverines shut down the Nittany Lions’ shooters early, with graduate guard Nimari Burnett recording a block under the basket just over a minute into the game. Then, attacking in the paint on the other end, Michigan opened the contest on a 12-2 run.

Penn State eventually began to see its shots fall, after dismal shooting played heavily into its deficit. But the Wolverines never let the margin fall below five points in the first half, continuing to defend big shots to fend off their foe en route to a 10-point halftime lead.

Out of the break, however, Penn State reversed the course, going 7-for-8 to slash the Wolverines’ lead to just two points by the first media timeout. Just like that, Michigan found itself in another narrow contest. And at the “cathedral,” as it has been all season, a close game was damning.

With just over 11 minutes to play, the Wolverines relinquished the lead for the first time all game, as Nittany Lions’ guard D’Marco Dunn hit two consecutive 3-pointers. Doubling its halftime score just a few minutes later, Penn State refused to be denied by the Wolverines’ defense.

“I think we lost our edge,” Nkamhoua said. “Or if we didn’t lose it, we didn’t take it up a notch. Which is what you have to do at this level. You know, these are all good teams. And Penn State has recently been known to come off the second half with a whole new energy. And we came out flat or with the same energy we had in the first half.”

Met with significantly less resistance in the paint than before, the Nittany Lions had their way inside. As Michigan attempted to salvage a game that it was once in full control of, its porous defense kept it from doing so — letting a big lead turn into a multi-possession deficit.

As Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr. found a lane for an easy layup with just two minutes to play, the lead grew to nine. And while the Wolverines hung around to keep the margins within just a couple of possessions, they never made a big enough stop to give themselves a chance.

And once again, even in the Palestra, Michigan left with the feeling of letting a winnable game slip away.