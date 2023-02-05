Looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since early January, the Michigan men’s basketball team (13-11 overall, 7-5 Big Ten) dominated Ohio State (11-12, 3-9), 77-69, in a Sunday afternoon tilt.

From the tipoff, the Wolverines controlled all facets of the game. Draining back-to-back 3-pointers on the first two offensive possessions, Michigan capitalized on its deep shooting to sustain early offensive momentum. The Wolverines scored from all three levels, looking for junior center Hunter Dickinson in the paint, and freshmen wing Jett Howard and guard Kobe Bufkin on the wings — gaining an early lead they didn’t relinquish.

On the defensive end, Michigan held the Buckeyes to just 36 first-half points. Against the third-ranked offense in the country, the Wolverines capitalized on their defensive advantages. Keeping Ohio State out of the lane, Michigan held the Buckeyes to shooting just 17% from dunks and layups. Equating to a measly 2-for-12, the Wolverines forced Ohio State’s offense to come from deep.

Even when the Buckeyes strung together a run after the under-8 timeout — cutting Michigan’s once 10-point lead to just three — the Wolverines found a way to keep it together. On the backs of Dickinson and Bufkin’s offense success, Michigan held off Ohio State, entering the locker room up 41-36.

Once again, even as the Buckeyes tried to claw their way back into the game, the Wolverines dug deep into their own assets.

And the Wolverines’ strong narrative only continued out of the break.

Dickinson — amidst a flurry of offensive success from the Buckeyes throughout the first few minutes — found his own triumph in the paint, keeping Michigan afloat throughout the second half. After his third consecutive layup in the paint, Dickinson ran down the floor motioning “too small” to the Ohio State bench.

Building their lead back up, the Wolverines kept the game just out of the reach for the Buckeyes down the stretch. Continuing to go with what it knows, Michigan dug deep on defense and utilized its trio of scorers — Dickinson, Bufkin and Howard — to maintain success.

Continuing their prowess on the defensive end, the Wolverines continued to hold Ohio State under their average 46.5% field goal percentage. Locking down the paint and contesting every shot from behind the arc, Michigan made scoring increasingly challenging.

And as the clock ticked down on Sunday afternoon, the Wolverines, for the first time since early January, headed to the locker room to celebrate back-to-back wins.