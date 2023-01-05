So far this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team has showcased two drastically different looks on the court. Facing non-conference opponents, its struggles have overshadowed its talent, but versus Big Ten foes, the Wolverines’ early success has alluded to their potential.

Against Penn State, (11-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) a strong conference adversary, Michigan (9-5, 3-0) showed that its potential can last, defeating the Nittany Lions, 79-69.

The Wolverines didn’t have the same dominance as they did against Maryland in the first half though, unable to separate themselves from Penn State due to the Nittany Lions’ effective 3-point shooting.

But Michigan slowly built up its lead through a variety of sources. Sophomore Kobe Bufkin bolstered the defense while scoring eight points and grabbing five boards, freshman guard Dug McDaniel shot 3-for-5 and graduate guard Joey Baker sank two 3-pointers off the bench.

Despite slowly building a lead to go into the half up by double-digits, a Penn State halfcourt buzzer-beater limited the Wolverines’ advantage to eight, seeming to open the door for the Nittany Lions.

And Penn State capitalized on that coming out of the break. Taking advantage of Michigan’s defensive lapses, it scored on each of its first four possessions to cut the lead to four and force the Wolverines to call a timeout. At the under-16 timeout, with a one-possession game, it seemed like the previous non-conference struggles would overpower Michigan’s momentum.

But the Wolverines responded with the same willpower that dominated their wins over Maryland and Minnesota. After the Nittany Lions tied the game on a contested layup, Michigan put itself back on top with a 3-pointer from freshman wing Jett Howard.

It wasn’t satisfied with that one possession lead, though.

Bufkin sank a mid-range jumper from an inbounds play, Dickinson blocked a potential poster-dunk, junior forward Terrance Williams II scored his first points of the night off a three and Howard drew contact for an and-1 bucket that made Crisler Center erupt in excitement.

With a dominant run to put Michigan up 14 points, it once again showed its potential as a legitimate threat in the Big Ten.

But just as quickly as the Wolverines built up their lead, Penn State tore it down, working its way back to a more manageable three point deficit. Minutes after displaying its high ceiling, Michigan succumbed to old habits that highlight its earlier concerns. As the Nittany Lions surged, the Wolverines turned the ball over, struggled on defense and couldn’t capitalize at the charity stripe.

With under two minutes left in play, it remained unclear if Michigan would bounce back. A Bufkin jump shot seemed to provide clarity though, giving the Wolverines a five point advantage and much-needed momentum.

Two polarizing looks have carried the narrative of Michigan’s season thus far. Against Penn State, it displayed both. For periods of time, the Wolverines succumbed to sloppy play, but in other stretches, Michigan looked like a team that could compete with any team in the country.

Against Penn State, the Wolverines’ flashes of that high caliber proved more prevalent than their weaknesses, sealing their victory.