Heading down to Paradise Island, you might expect the Michigan men’s basketball team to be all smiles.

Coming off its first loss of the season, an upset loss to Long Beach State, though, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Wolverines. And as they gear up for their first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis against Memphis, they’ll immediately have to face the issues that washed them away on Friday night.

“We’ve had three days to prepare,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said Tuesday. “… To play an extraordinarily athletic, older Memphis team that will challenge us on the back boards, in our one-on-one defense and in our transition defense — areas that we did not do well in on Friday.”

To put the issues that Martelli alludes to into numbers really only requires a glance at the total number of points the Wolverines gave up on Friday: 94. But taking a closer look, they also allowed 19 second chance points on 11 offensive rebounds, and 24 points off turnovers. Such figures detail a slew of lapses throughout the game that ultimately caused their demise.

And the Tigers are built to take advantage of those lapses. Memphis forces 14.33 turnovers per game, while racking up 12 offensive rebounds, using its length and its size to create problems for opponents. That often starts with forward David Brooks, who is averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game, all while shooting over 50% from behind the arc.

Even if Michigan manages to slow Brooks down, the Tigers still have plenty of options to turn to. After stops at Villanova and Alabama, former five-star guard Jahvon Quinerly seems to have found his footing at Memphis, averaging 14 points and 4.3 assists. Guard Jaykwon Walton is a shooting threat as well, currently scoring 14.7 points per game. And with 6-foot-11 center Jordan Brown in the middle, controlling the paint won’t be an easy task for the Wolverines, either.

“They’re a bunch of guys who have been playing basketball for a long time at the Division I level,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “A bunch of guys who compete very hard, are physical, they’re gonna crash the glass and run the floor. Individual matchups are gonna be very important.”

Though Michigan didn’t do a great job winning individual matchups in its most recent game, the Wolverines believe that they can learn from it. They know where they went wrong, and have spent the last few practices dialing in on those issues so the Tigers can’t exploit them.

“We’re just more locked in on all fronts,” senior forward Terrance Williams II said. “We didn’t play our best on the defensive end, specifically one-on-ones and rotations and obviously rebounding. That was a big focus coming into the game on Wednesday. … We’ve been more locked into the details each day.”

If Michigan can rapidly remedy its issues from Friday night, it may set the Wolverines sailing down the same path they took when they last competed in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2019, winning the first game toward earning the championship trophy.

But if Memphis’ athleticism gets the better of Michigan, forcing similar issues as Friday, the Wolverines might find themselves sinking toward the bottom of the bracket, even down to the Lost City itself.