The Michigan men’s basketball team couldn’t afford to lose to Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers are the doormat of the Big Ten, and while the Wolverines have plenty of opportunities to pick up quadrant 1 wins going forward, a loss on Tuesday — which would have been their second in quadrant 3 or worse — would almost certainly have sunk their NCAA Tournament chances.

And for a large portion of Tuesday’s game, it looked as though that just might occur. Down seven at halftime with sophomore center Hunter Dickinson in foul trouble, the game’s outcome looked to be in doubt; and with it, Michigan’s season. But with Dickinson back on the floor in the second half, the Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) recovered to top Nebraska (6-16, 0-11), 85-79.

Michigan’s night got off to a less-than-ideal start when five minutes into the game, Dickinson was called for his second foul and exited 20 seconds later for the remainder of the half. Without Dickinson on the floor, the Wolverines’ offense looked out of sorts — as has been the case all season. At one point, Michigan didn’t make a field goal for over four minutes.

On the other end of the floor, the Wolverines provided little resistance to Nebraska’s offensive attack. They constantly allowed guard Bryce McGowens to get open on the perimeter, while guard Alonzo Verge Jr. faced little resistance getting into driving lanes. High quality shots were plentiful for the Cornhuskers in the first half, and as a result, they took a 44-37 lead into halftime.

The only reason that lead wasn’t larger was because of Michigan’s veteran guards. After Nebraska extended its lead to 10 for the first time, graduate student guard DeVante’ Jones converted on an and-one layup and a contested layup on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to five. Later in the half, fifth-year guard Eli Brooks carried the Wolverines into the break, scoring their final six points as the Cornhuskers offense regained its form.

When Dickinson returned to the floor in the second half, Michigan’s offense began to flow again. With their offense running through Dickinson, the Wolverines easily regained the lead within three minutes and extended it to 10 just six minutes into the half.

Nebraska, however, continued to find easy baskets. Six minutes later, the Cornhuskers had gone back up by six, and much of the change in momentum came with Dickinson on the bench. Even when he came back on the floor though, the Wolverines struggled to consistently stop Nebraska, while turnovers on the other end of the floor prevented them from overpowering the Cornhuskers offensively.

With just over six minutes remaining, guard Keisei Tominaga was left open from deep. His shot found twine, giving Nebraska a seven-point lead. But on the ensuing possession, Tominaga was called for a shooting foul and was given a technical foul. Brooks and Dickinson knocked down all four free throws to bring Michigan back within three, while a Cornhuskers turnover on the other end allowed the Wolverines to cut it to one.

After a few minutes of back-and-forth basketball, Michigan finally found its momentum-shifter. A 3-pointer from Brooks followed by a steal by freshman forward Caleb Houstan and a fastbreak layup from Jones put the Wolverines up by four.

Nebraska, though, wouldn’t relent. It converted on its next two possessions to even up the score, but the decisive basket came on a layup from Jones. Following a Nebraska turnover, Michigan put the game to rest for good, an offensive rebound and two free throws from Brooks sealing the deal.

It wasn’t nearly as easy as expected, but the Wolverines escaped, and in doing so, avoided a devastating loss, keeping their season afloat.