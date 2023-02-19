Content warning: This story contains references to gun violence

The Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup against Michigan State was more significant than the final outcome. As the Spartans took the court for the first time following Monday’s mass shooting at Michigan State University, sports’ power took center stage.

Just five days after a horrifying tragedy, Michigan State got back to competition for the first time. The Spartans chose to resume play because they wanted some semblance of normalcy.

“We’ve been able to kind of rally together and stick together and lean on each other when we need each other most,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “And that’s kind of how we got through it, but it’s definitely been tough.”

Prior to tip-off, each team stood in a line on opposite sides of the court, as they usually do for the national anthem. But despite being physically separated, emotionally, everyone was unified.

On Saturday, the Spartans demonstrated how powerful sports can be to bring everyone together and start the healing process.

And as the Michigan State community continues to mourn, it didn’t do so alone.

Despite being rivals, Michigan offered support and love to the Spartans. The Wolverines packed the Crisler Center stands with fans donning shirts that read ‘Michigan Basketball stands with MSU’, shone green lighting during an emotional moment of silence and raised a banner in the Maize Rage saying ‘Spartan Strong.’

For a moment, there were no sides. There were no Spartans and Wolverines. There was just one community, united trying to persevere through the pain.

“It’s just a game,” Hauser said. “Something like (Monday’s shooting) is way more important than a basketball game. So for them to care about it that much, to be genuine about it, means a lot.”

No matter what is going on in the world — good or bad — sports are uniting. And the power of sports extends beyond the ability to bring people together too. It also offers an escape. For a couple hours, the Spartan community could not focus on their pain and instead root for their team.

“We played the game to try to make many people back in East Lansing — and around the world that are Michigan State alums — escape for two hours and try to enjoy the moment,” Michigan coach Tom Izzo said, visibly emotional as he took a long pause to hold back tears.

There’s no right way to get past something so unimaginable, something that seems too horrible to comprehend.

For Michigan State’s basketball team, the answer was to attempt to find some “normalcy”. While there’s nothing that can truly allow for normalcy with the weight of such dreadful loss weighing on everyone, the Spartans used basketball as a way to get as close as possible. Not only was Saturday’s game an escape for Michigan State fans, but it was an escape for the players.

While still focusing on the pain of their community, the players also got back into their routine: playing basketball.

“I think it’s very important that normalcy regains itself,” Izzo said. “… I’m hoping that our university heals and I’m hoping that the way to heal is to get everybody back together, not keep everybody separated. We’ve been separated enough.”

On Saturday, for a few minutes that community united and even a traditional separation disappeared briefly. The Wolverines and Spartans may have been competing on the court, but while the Michigan band played Michigan State’s Alma Mater and the only color visible in Crisler Center was a green glow, there was absolute unity.

That was something bigger than winning or losing — that was the power of sports.