Last year, the Michigan men’s basketball team had a clearcut weakness: its power forward position.

And with junior center Hunter Dickinson’s transfer to Kansas, sliding freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr. into a concrete big man role, the ‘4’ hole became even more vulnerable. One strong option was to develop a role for incoming freshman Papa Kante, who’s 6-foot-10 frame and effective physicality appear promising. But Kante requested a release from his National Letter of Intent with Michigan, removing his name from the board as an option.

But the Wolverines added a new name onto the board, capitalizing on the transfer portal to do so. On Wednesday, Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua committed to Michigan, first reported by Joe Tipton.

The 6-foot-9 power forward was the sole Volunteer to start in every game last season, seeing career-bests in points, assists and minutes per game in that time. His impact was evident at Tennessee, serving as the leading rebounder, with five boards per game and the second-leading scorer with 10.8 points per game.

Nkamhoua also proved to be an efficient player on both ends of the floor. On offense he knocked down 51.3 percent of his field goals last season while taking more looks behind the 3-point line. Although his 33.3 percentage behind the arc may not be anything to call home about, his threat from deep creates spacing on the floor, nonetheless. On the other end, having both athleticism and physicality enabled him to defend multiple positions, making him a key defensive piece for the Volunteers.

Beyond the boost that comes with adding a well-rounded player, though, adding Nkamhoua addresses a major hole for Michigan. The Wolverines actively sought out forwards in the transfer portal, given the lack of depth at the position following other offseason moves.

Nkamhoua’s offseason has been quite the roller coaster, entering the NBA Draft along with the portal back in March. For much of the time between that and May 31, the deadline for players to decide whether to stay in the draft or not, many considered Nkamhoua’s two destinations to be either Michigan or a professional route. But when June came around, and Nkamhoua announced his decision to withdraw from the draft, he visited several other schools and it seemed as though he knocked the Wolverines out of the running.

But just one day later, Michigan was mysteriously back in the running for one of the top remaining transfer options. While his change of heart is unknown, it clearly changed as he announced his commitment to the Wolverines the following day.

Adding Nkamhoua is a huge addition for the Wolverines, having been one of the biggest losers this offseason. Losing Dickinson to the transfer portal as well as incoming transfer Caleb Love and Kante to admissions-related issues has created major voids for Michigan.

Although the Wolverines added Seton Hall transfer forward Tray Jackson, he seems likely to be just a piece of the puzzle. That notion is based on Jackson only seeing 14 minutes of court game with the Pirates. Expecting that number to suddenly double — and with it all of his other statlines — is unrealistic. Nkamhoua, through his 36 starts and 25.4 minutes per game, is a candidate to fill a starting forward role for Michigan, given his prior experience.

Nkamhoua is the third player — excluding Love, who is no longer with Michigan — that the Wolverines have added from the transfer portal this offseason. Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s approach to revamp his team after losing key players is on full display and Nkamhoua’s experience positions him as a clear fit to adapt to the Wolverines’ system.

Picking up a double-digit scorer in the transfer portal is a strong move in itself. But with the voids in Michigan’s rotation, it’s even more beneficial.