The Michigan men’s basketball team’s game against Purdue Fort Wayne, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Mastodons’ program.

The Michigan program confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

“My first concern is for coach (Jon) Coffman and his players,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “I have said many times that we are living in a new world and we need to continue to be safe and diligent with taking care of each other. While we are disappointed we can’t play, we just want to make sure everyone is, and feels, safe and healthy.”

Purdue Fort Wayne last played on Dec. 11.

The Wolverines’ next scheduled game is on Dec. 30 against Central Florida, which would make for a 12 day break between games.

This is the first game that the Wolverines have had to cancel so far this season. The college basketball landscape has witnessed a surge in cancellations and postponements amidst heightening COVID-19 cases and the sudden prevalence of the omicron variant.

“Within the facility and outside the facility we’re definitely buckling down on (COVID-19), just so that we can stay safe, stay healthy,” freshman guard Kobe Bufkin said on Saturday.