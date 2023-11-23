Averaging 91.5 points through its first four games, the Michigan men’s basketball team had yet to deal with a lower-scoring affair.

The Wolverines had also yet to deal with a defense as good as Memphis’, though. And while it nearly mounted a second-half comeback, Michigan (3-2 overall) turned the ball over 18 times, creating a hole that it couldn’t dig itself out of. The Wolverines ultimately fell to the Tigers (4-0) in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, 71-67, in the Bahamas.

“In the first half, we did not respond to their physicality. Not fouling, they didn’t foul us,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “They played, they came up into us, and they forced us to have 13 turnovers.”

Save for 13 first-half points from graduate guard Nimari Burnett, the Wolverines struggled to get anything going due to that physicality. Memphis held Michigan scoreless for multiple four-minute long periods in the frame, forcing those 13 turnovers to prevent the Wolverines from ever finding their rhythm.

The Tigers capitalized on that lack of rhythm, getting out in transition and scoring 11 first-half points off turnovers. And as Michigan’s offense sputtered, Memphis started to hum, going on a 17-6 run to close out the half up 37-25.

“Their pressure, defensively, gave us a little bit of trouble in the first half,” sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. said. “We knew coming in at halftime that we had to stay calm. Coach told us that we were rushing too much and we had to just play our game. Second half, it was pretty evident that we were more locked in and calm, cool and collected.”

Down 12 points and coming off its lowest scoring half of the season by far, Michigan started to find that sense of calm. The 13 turnovers from the first half turned into just five in the second, and the Wolverines began to mount a comeback.

Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel adjusted to how the Tigers guarded him, scoring 13 points in the second half after they held him scoreless in the first. Graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua began to heat up too, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the second frame. Together, the pair guided Michigan back into the game, even cutting the deficit to one point with four minutes left.

“We actually had five guys on the floor breathing in the second half,” Martelli said. “… Try to do something while holding your breath and you’ll be less effective. … Just the fact that guys took a breath in the second half, (we had) five turnovers in the second half.”

While Memphis’ defense wasn’t quite as suffocating, every time the Wolverines got close, the Tigers found a way to keep them at arm’s length — led by forward Ashtyn Hardaway. Perhaps inspired by his father, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, returning to the sideline after a three-game suspension due to recruiting violations, Hardaway shot 5-for-7 from behind the arc, racking up 17 points.

And when Nkamhoua picked up his fourth foul with six minutes left, before fouling out seconds after returning to the game four minutes later, Memphis’ defense re-took control. The Tigers held Michigan scoreless once again for three of the final four minutes to build a nine-point lead that was too much to overcome with only a minute left.

“No championship boxer has never been hit. What the champions do is they get a hit and they go like this:” Martelli said, shaking the imaginary hit off. “That’s what we have to learn to do. We’re gonna get hit with the teams we’re playing.”

But even though Michigan managed to strike back, cutting a once-16-point deficit down to one, Memphis’ defense still delivered the final blow.