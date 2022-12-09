Over the past two weeks, the Michigan men’s basketball team has endured a rough patch. Between two hard-fought losses to ranked opponents and the season-ending injury to graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn, the Wolverines didn’t have much to be happy about.

But on Thursday, Michigan (6-3 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) finally found something to celebrate, finding its groove offensively and using that to take down Minnesota (4-5, 0-1), 90-75, to get back in the win column.

With graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn out for the season with an ACL injury, this was the first opportunity for freshman guard Dug McDaniel to see minutes as a starter. Despite the change, though, the Wolverines’ offense was in sync from the get-go.

Even with a different player at the helm of the offense, Michigan’s charge began the same way it has all year: through junior center Hunter Dickinson. The Wolverines’ first seven points came from Dickinson, who showed once again that he’s a threat both driving and shooting the ball. And once he got things going, the rest of the team followed suit.

After two straight games where Michigan displayed its ability to score, but couldn’t do so consistently to pull away, the Wolverines finally did so against the Golden Gophers. And that came from how McDaniel stepped up into his new role.

Although he began the game by immediately turning the ball over, that miscue seemed to be all McDaniel needed to shake off his nerves. He followed it up by going a perfect 2-for-2 from deep, while dishing out four assists.

Given the struggles Michigan has faced recently with both game and player losses, it was unclear how it would come out against Minnesota. Midway through the first half, it was unambiguous though; it came out determined to show what it’s capable of.

Through production from a plethora of players, the Wolverines went into halftime with a comfortable 16-point lead.

In recent contests, Michigan has been a story of two halves. In some games, the Wolverines struggled in the first half before surging in the second. In others, they came out strong to start, but dwindled in the final 20 minutes. On Thursday, however, Michigan had one storyline throughout the whole game: dominance.

That dominance stemmed from McDaniel, who came out even stronger in the second half. Going 3-for-3 in the second half en route to a 15 point performance, McDaniel exemplified what he can bring to the void left by Llewellyn. By proving to be a scoring threat and showing his defensive potential against the Gophers, he expanded the Wolverines’ lead even wider. In doing so, Minnesota struggled to find opportunities to storm back, preventing a comeback attempt.

McDaniel has only played eight games at the collegiate level so far, and entering Thursday’s game it was unclear how the freshman’s abilities would look leading the Wolverines’ offense. Against Minnesota, McDaniel showed his potential at the helm for the rest of the season, leading Michigan to victory opening conference play.