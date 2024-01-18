For the first time in a month, the Michigan men’s basketball team has a decent hand.

Following Monday’s win over rival Ohio State, the Wolverines carry momentum into their matchup versus Illinois. But more essential than any morale booster, they once again hold their ace: sophomore guard Dug McDaniel.

Thursday, Michigan’s leading scorer will step onto the court. The Fighting Illini’s, guard Terrance Shannon Jr., won’t. It’s a situation that will certainly become an oddity due to McDaniel’s indefinite road-game suspension. And that makes it an opportune matchup for the Wolverines, even against their first Big Ten ranked opponent of the season.

But no matter the circumstances, Illinois holds the upper hand. Ranked 14th for a reason, the Illini are better on both sides of the ball — and it’s not particularly close. Illinois ranks 10th in offensive efficiency and 31st in defensive efficiency, while the Wolverines rank 42nd and 133rd, respectively.

“It starts with (Illinois coach) Brad (Underwood), and Brad is a great coach,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Wednesday. “He’s built an amazing culture there at Illinois. The success that they have year after year, consistently, his staff puts in the work and whether it’s in the transfer portal or whether it’s going out for kids who they feel is a high school prospect that fits their style of play.”

The Illini are largely built through the transfer portal, with their top three scorers all graduate transfers. Shannon led the way, but the instant impact of all three propelled Illinois to a hot start in their non-conference schedule. However, Shannon was suspended indefinitely on Dec. 28 due to rape allegations.

“They’re a team that is missing one of their key guys,” Howard said. “They can’t have enough guys who have stepped in and fill that void. … They’re always coming in competitive, tough. Defensively, they’re always wanting to top teams defensively in our league. And then they got multiple guys that they use as their primary ball handler. So it shows you the versatility that they have on their roster.”

Forced to replace Shannon’s minutes, the Illini have found only moderate success. Luke Goode has started in his place, and averaged 8.2 points per game while Illinois has gone 3-2. The Illini’s five-point loss to No. 1 Purdue on the road is nothing to be ashamed of, but a more recent stumble to Maryland at home revealed weakness. Illinois’ third-ranked offense in the Big Ten — which averages 81.7 points per game — was held to just 67 points on a 32.8% shooting clip. The absence of Shannon and his 21.7 points per game production leaves them without a trump card.

Michigan, on the other hand, is coming off one of the best performances of its season against the Buckeyes. And while the samples are just one game each, the difference between home and away games amid McDaniel’s suspension is apparent. After the Wolverines scored just 57 points against Maryland without him, McDaniel returned to score 15 on Monday in the 73-65 win. At home again Thursday, Michigan has its ace against Illinois.

So while the Illini may hold all the face cards, the Wolverines have McDaniel up their sleeve. And trying to pull off an upset Thursday, he’s the only advantage Michigan has.