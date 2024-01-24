WEST LAFAYETTE — Losing to the second-ranked team in the country isn’t cause for concern. After all, there’s a reason the Michigan men’s basketball team went into Mackey Arena as a 17.5-point underdog.

But the Wolverines didn’t simply lose to Purdue — they didn’t even compete.

And following a demoralizing 99-67 defeat, Michigan coach Juwan Howard seemed to have only one insight into the Wolverines’ afflicted path forward:

“We got a lot of work to do,” Howard said.

But there’s only so much work they can do. And based on its abysmal play in practically every facet of the game Tuesday, Michigan’s deficiencies run deep.

The Boilermakers’ abilities are prolific, rightfully earning them a No. 2 ranking. Boasting the best center in the country, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey gives Purdue an especially large advantage down low. If the Wolverines’ downfall simply came from that disadvantage, they could go back to Ann Arbor with a clear plan of what to work on.

But that wasn’t the case.

Because Edey alone didn’t dominate Michigan — the Boilermakers did.

Edey’s 16-point double-double certainly was a problem, but so were the 14 3-pointers the Wolverines allowed. So was the inability to match Purdue’s physicality without falling into foul trouble. And so was the Boilermakers having more assists than Michigan had field goals. The list goes on.

The Wolverines return home with a laundry list of issues that need to be addressed, alongside the other concerns from their many other previous losses.

“We got a lot of work to do,” Howard repeated. “We’re gonna roll up our sleeves and continue to scratch and claw to make sure that we compete, and compete with a group of guys that want to be out there, want to play at the level of a winning team.”

While Howard’s candor of Michigan’s uphill battle is accurate, it doesn’t paint the full picture. Nineteen games into the season, the Wolverines’ progress is ambiguous at best, and their struggles from start to finish against Purdue emphasize that. Losing rebounding battles, missing defensive assignments and failing to facilitate movement on the offensive end plagued Michigan from day one. Against the Boilermakers, it was the exact same story.

Not only do the Wolverines have a plethora of flaws that need improvement, but they also have failed to show any semblance of improvement through three months of “having a lot of work to do.”

Even if Michigan lives up to Howard’s words, even if it does inch forward, it has considerable work to do in order to play at the level of a winning team. The Wolverines may have taken the court for 40 minutes against Purdue, but they didn’t compete for any of that time.

Transforming a team that didn’t show any cohesion — albeit against a dominant team in the Boilermakers — into a winning team is nearly an impossible task this far into the season. And it’s not helped by Michigan’s seemingly unwavering approach to “just stick to the grind,” as graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn put it.

That philosophy compounds the Wolverines’ problems. It’s the same one they had last season en route to missing out on the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 and an embarrassing NIT exit. Without the results to back it up, this phrase looks more like an excuse than an inspiring mantra.

“Kind of have to have a short memory,” Llewellyn said. “But we obviously will review the film and what went wrong and how to improve, but we’ve got more games to play.”

Yes, Michigan has more games to play, but that number is dwindling. Five games below .500 and tallying as many losses as games remaining, the Wolverines simply don’t have time to remain planted in the quicksand of “working on it.” And in turn, they’re left in a position with little time to progress and an ever-lowering ceiling for what that progress can look like.

Because Michigan’s approach of “working on it” simply isn’t working.