With six seconds left on the clock and the Michigan men’s basketball team’s deficit shaved to just three points, the Wolverines once again had a glimmer of hope against a top tier opponent.

But once again, that hope dissipated as the final buzzer sounded and Michigan was left with another almost — another “not enough.”

In so many games this season, the Wolverines have fallen just short of big wins. The phenomena has created a sense of deja vu that continues to grow with each frustrating loss. Against Virginia, Michigan blew an 11-point halftime lead. Against Kentucky, the Wolverines had opportunity after opportunity to pull ahead and didn’t. And against North Carolina, Michigan let a scuffle shift the game’s momentum.

The meltdowns in each of those contests may have varied, but the results were the same — tight loss after tight loss, almost after almost.

The daydreams of what could have been, at this point in the season, have become a nightmare for the Wolverines. Michigan has enough talent to compete with any team in the country, but what it displayed against Purdue — and against every other ranked opponent this season — is that talent only gets you so far.

“If you actually look into the games and not into the box scores, you would see that we’re just a really good team that just can’t finish games,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said. “And that’s something that if we want to make this tournament and make a run, it’s something we’re gonna have to change.”

But how good can a team be if it falls short in every opportunity it gets to prove its worth?

Words only mean so much, and regardless of how hard you focus on the game instead of the boxscore, at the end of the day, the final score is the bottom line. That’s what matters, and for Michigan, too many of those scores discredit Dickinson’s claim.

In the Wolverines’ losses to the Cavaliers, Wildcats and Tar Heels, they showed their ability to hang with good teams. Purdue was an opportunity to prove they can do more than that — that they can win.

“We knew playing the number one team, it’s a big opportunity no matter what,” graduate guard Joey Baker said. “But we knew what was at stake and we’ve got to flush it. We competed, we played hard. (We can) take a look at it, learn from it, tomorrow’s a new day.”

With February around the corner, though, Michigan is running out of tomorrow’s.

Against the Boilermakers, the Wolverines flashed their potential during stretches. Dickinson battled with center Zach Edey and held his own, but he lacked assertiveness in the second half. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin brought intensity and aggression into the final 20 minutes of play, but his apprehension in the first half proved detrimental. Baker grinded late in the second half when the contest seemed out of reach, willing it to a one possession game, but it was too little too late.

All of those efforts lacked one thing, though: consistency. Michigan has failed to show consistency in its abilities throughout a full 40 minutes. And when you zoom out beyond this single game and to its disappointing season, that holds true. Time after time the Wolverines demonstrate they can win, yet, they continue to fail to do so.

They can’t stay consistent long enough to actually prove it.

“(It) definitely felt like another one of those frustrating losses where, just a couple more bounces here and there, a couple timely threes that they hit that if they didn’t go in, we could be sitting with a W right now,” Dickinson said. “It’s another frustrating loss because we feel like we played good enough to win, but at the end, they just made a couple more plays than us.”

It’s the same storyline that has manifested into the narrative of Michigan’s season:

“They just made a couple more plays than us.”

That’s what basketball boils down to; the team that makes the most plays finishes on top. Too many times this season, the Wolverines have fallen short of doing that. Game after game, they haven’t done enough. But still, if you look at it in the single-game scale, it’s just one loss in a long season of opportunities.

But the losses stack up, and soon, not doing enough will go from being an issue with individual games to being an issue with the season’s trajectory — or the lack thereof.