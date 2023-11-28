Texas Tech starting the second half with the ball on Friday is a non-story. But the fact that the Red Raiders kicked off the second half at the free throw line is.

In the Michigan men’s basketball team’s disheartening loss, its first half ended in chaotic fashion. After a controversial travel non-call, giving Texas Tech the ball back with 3.9 seconds remaining, tensions were high going into the break.

“The kid went up and tried to dunk,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said following Friday’s loss. “To my eyes, he hung on the rim. The ball, he kicked the ball as he came down. He recovered the ball, and then walked. The statement that was made was that it was an inadvertent whistle that maybe happened before the walk.”

But the person most irate wasn’t a Wolverine player. Nor was it Michigan’s head coach — at least not their acting one.

While the Wolverines made their way to the locker room, Juwan Howard — still sidelined as he continues recovering from heart surgery he underwent in September — made sure to give the referees an earful. And in return, the refs awarded him two technicals, ejecting Howard.

“As we were coming off the floor, trying to get some explanation, one referee engaged with Juwan,” Martelli said. “I didn’t hear their conversation, (but) it was not ‘Hope you had a great Thanksgiving.’ I know that much.”

The ejection didn’t impact who coached Michigan in the second half — at least not technically. Howard may be the Wolverines’ head coach, but he wasn’t against the Red Raiders, and hasn’t been yet this season. For all 40 minutes, Martelli — who has assumed head coaching duties as Howard recovers — was at the helm.

And while Howard is the head coach still, Martelli is more than qualified to lead Michigan in his absence, with 10 years as an assistant coach at Saint Joseph’s and another 24 seasons as its head coach under his belt.

There is such thing as too many cooks in the kitchen, and Friday’s loss exemplified that.

Regardless of bottom-line authority, Howard’s presence on the sidelines carries implications. Acting as the Wolverines’ head coach or not, he is a leader and a representative of his team. And against Texas Tech, Howard’s presence on the sidelines hindered Michigan.

Down 14 points coming out of the break, chipping away at the deficit and building momentum right away could have been decisive for a potential Wolverine comeback. But when the opposing team begins the half with four free throws and then scores on the awarded extra possession due to a non-acting head coach’s outburst, that’s difficult to do.

“It could have all been avoided — again, one man’s opinion,” Martelli said. “It could have all been avoided. No one in the gym would have thought anything if (the referees) came out of looking at that and said, ‘well there was a travel.’ Instead, the complete opposite of what you think could happen (happened).”

But maybe it also could have been avoided if Howard reacted differently.

Regardless of whether or not there was a travel in the waning seconds of the first half, the referees’ decisions are final. On the other hand, whether or not a last-second tip-in by Texas Tech beat the halftime buzzer is reviewable. Nonetheless, Howard argued over both.

Howard’s gripes at the refs had no influence. And because Howard’s actions held no upside, the ejection was in many ways self-inflicted.

The five points Texas Tech scored as a direct result of the ejection don’t fully account for the loss, as the Wolverines lost by 16. They also have dropped three of their past four games and Friday’s defeat, like the two others, stemmed from from a plethora of factors.

Howard’s actions, and the impact they had to kick off the second half, were a glaring issue, though.

“No single mistake in life is going to hurt you,” Martelli said. “Multiple mistakes are gonna cause your demise. So could it have been avoided? Yes, call a travel. Now you have one mistake. And then (the referees) have multiple mistakes because (they) engage a group that’s very heated leaving the floor. Multiple mistakes.”

From Martelli’s viewpoint — that the controversial calls in favor of the Red Raiders, and the ensuing engagement with Howard, were unwarranted — there’s validity to his claim that the referees committed multiple errors.

But that same logic can be applied to Howard. With tensions high, it falls on the coaches to find the balance of advocating for their players while remaining level headed. Reacting the way Howard did, particularly while he isn’t actively coaching, and getting the subsequent technical foul was a single mistake. The second technical, though, made it multiple mistakes.

That served as a prominent factor in the Wolverines’ demise, and as Howard remains sidelined — but also on the sidelines — it could remain adverse.