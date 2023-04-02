Coming into the season, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s name appeared on a lot of draft boards. But all of those were for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Despite the lack of preseason interest, Bufkin’s draft stock has skyrocketed after a standout sophomore season. With that, he’s now widely predicted as a first-round pick, leading him to make the jump to the professional level.

Bufkin took the first step in that journey Sunday, entering his name in 2023 NBA Draft, forgoing his college eligibility as announced by the Michigan men’s basketball team.

Bufkin’s sophomore year was his first season as a starter, after he came off the bench in every game of his freshman season. Throughout this past offseason, many teammates and coaches anticipated an uptick in Bufkin’s production. And that’s exactly what he did.

As his court time tripled, jumping from 10.8 minutes to 34, Bufkin proved to be a vital piece for Michigan. He averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. His well-rounded skill set was important for the Wolverines throughout the season.

That skill has skyrocketed his draft stock. Before the season, Bufkin’s name was excluded almost entirely from any 2023 NBA mock drafts. Although his name was scattered across draft boards for 2024, it was widely assumed that he needed another year to round out. The improvement he showed this season — and its corresponding attention from the NBA — is likely why Bufkin elected to forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Throughout the season, Bufkin demonstrated why he is ready for the next level now. His athleticism, defensive jump and scoring prowess make him an alluring piece at the professional level.

And now, with Bufkin joining freshman guard Jett Howard in the draft and junior center Hunter Dickinson entering the transfer portal, yet another piece of Michigan’s core must be replaced.