Less than a year ago, it seemed unlikely that guard Kobe Bufkin — gearing up for his sophomore season — would even contend for one of the coveted 58 slots in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Not only did he successfully achieve that feat, but Bufkin solidified just how impressive his growth is by working his way into the first round.

Thursday night, Bufkin was selected No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Hawks. He is the second Michigan player off the board tonight, with his Wolverine teammate Jett Howard being selected four picks earlier with the No. 11 overall pick.

This feat in itself is impressive given the amount of impressive competition around the basketball world, and it’s even more impressive given where Bufkin stood starting this past season.

At the conclusion of his freshman season, it was unclear what to expect from Bufkin, both in terms of skill and usage given his uninspiring three points in 10 minutes of action per game. But entering the offseason, Bufkin put in the work, adding 20 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame and honing in on his craft.

He also took advantage of the openings in the roster following last season’s departures and didn’t let the opportunity go to waste. Not only did Bufkin demonstrate his basketball abilities averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34 minutes per contest, but he also put his leadership skills on display. Something that is essential at the professional level, his leadership may have contributed to his draft stock ascending drastically.

In addition to Bufkin’s impact as both a scorer and contributor, his defensive skill set is a distinct advantage. Despite seeing extremely limited court time in 2022, Bufkin immediately made an impact on the defensive end this season. He quickly emerged as the Wolverines’ defensive juggernaut and averaged 1.94 steals per contest.

This past season, Bufkin put his talent on full display, showing he’s a well rounded player. That versatility — and the growth necessary to achieve that — is what helped him get to this point, and it’s what he now will be able to showcase in Atlanta.