Juwan Howard is once again leading the Michigan men’s basketball team.

On Friday, news broke that Howard, who is currently in his fifth season as head coach of the Wolverines, will resume duties leading the Wolverines after spending the first part of the season recovering from heart surgery.

Not only is this notable because of health reasons, but also because of recent headlines.

Last week, a confrontation occurred between Howard and strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson during a team practice, which put Howard’s future into question. Sanderson filed the incident with human resources, and given the zero-tolerance policy Howard has been under since striking a Wisconsin assistant coach in Feb. 2021, it was unclear if or when Howard would retake the reigns.

The issue now has clarity, though. Howard will not face disciplinary action as a result of the confrontation.

“The return of our usual coaching structure comes after a review of an incident involving several individuals during a team practice last week,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Friday. “Based on a thorough internal review, nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action for anyone involved. As such, we will move forward with a focus on our team and our season.”

The first 10 games of the season were coached by associate head coach Phil Martelli, given Howard’s recovery. This season, under Martelli, the Wolverines are off to a rocky start, boasting a 5-5 record. They are, however, coming off a strong road win against Iowa.

So far with the Wolverines, Howard holds a 79-48 coaching record, leading them to two four NCAA Tournament appearances, and two Sweet 16 berths. In 2021, Howard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after winning the Big Ten Regular Season, leading Michigan to the Elite Eight. Two seasons later, the Wolverines greatly underperformed, missing the NCAA Tournament altogether.

Now, Howard will have an opportunity to right the ship, following a disappointing end to last year’s season. Michigan currently sits at .500, and now back at the helm, Howard looks to steer the Wolverines forward.