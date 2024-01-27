A decade ago, Nik Stauskas and Michigan stood firmly at the forefront of the college basketball world.

The Wolverines had just knocked off No. 3 Michigan State on the road, capping off a stretch of three-consecutive top-ten wins and propelling themselves into a top-ten ranking. Stauskas, mere months away from being selected eighth overall in the NBA draft, scored 68 combined points across the stretch.

Ten years later, following the Michigan men’s basketball team’s loss to Purdue Tuesday, Stauskas couldn’t help but comment on the current state of his beloved program.

“These kids have no respect or understanding of what it means to put on that (block M),” Stauskas said in an Instagram comment on a now deleted post from the team. “Haven’t felt any kind of passion or love for the game from Michigan basketball in years.”

With the loss to the Boilermakers, the Wolverines sunk to a 2-6 Big Ten record, appearing doomed to finish with the program’s worst record in years. The fall from Stauskas’ days, when the program set its record for winningest two-year stretch, is mighty.

But it isn’t all about wins and losses. As Stauskas himself sees it, it’s about the lack of passion the team plays with.

And while Michigan coach Juwan Howard may not agree with the medium of Stauskas’ statement, he understands the state of this team and its need for progress — publicly inviting Stauskas to speak to the players.

“It caught me by surprise,” Howard said Friday. “Nik is entitled to voice his opinion. And I respect the fact that he did voice his opinion. I would love to see Nik come here and come support the program and share with the team and the players how he feels, personally, in person, because I think it will have a huge impact. And I think it will be able to give the players a chance and opportunity to speak on how they feel about his opinion. And that conversation needs to be had on all levels.”

Rather than grit his teeth and defend the culture of his program, Howard chose to give Stauskas a direct platform. Howard offered a dialogue between current players, likely insulted to have their love for the game questioned, and a former star, who just wants the current players to appreciate their time at Michigan.

Because like Stauskas, Howard experienced the heights of the program as a player himself. It’s doubtful that either can imagine this group reaching the Final Four or becoming top draft picks like they were, but this team has severely underperformed its talent. And to Stauskas’ point, the on-court performance has been uninspiring from seemingly uninspired players.

Howard isn’t blind to those struggles nor to Stauskas’ point of view. Stauskas knows what it takes to win with the Wolverines, and Howard concedes that his opinion, delivered directly to the team rather than social media, has value.

“I’d just rather for it not to be said or mentioned publicly without having a phone call or being present,” Howard said. “Because then if it’s done that way, then I think that’s the right thing to do. And that’s just my opinion. I’m entitled to my opinion as well. But we love Nik. We looked at him as a part of the Michigan brotherhood. And like I said earlier, we respect his opinion.”

Because although Howard disagrees with the delivery, he respects Stauskas’ opinion enough to give him an opportunity to share it. As part of the Michigan brotherhood, they both want to see their success replicated in future Wolverines.

Stauskas made his most recent appearance in Crisler Center just last season, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2012-13 national runner-ups. There, Stauskas reflected on his appreciation for Michigan.

“My life was never the same after my two years here at Michigan and I’m forever grateful for that,” Stauskas said Feb. 18, 2023. “… And I’m grateful to put on a Michigan basketball uniform. Like I said, it changed my life for the better.”

Now, Stauskas is invited back, likely to deliver the same message. Because Stauskas and Howard both want the same thing: For the players to passionately and gratefully represent Michigan basketball.