It’s not exactly an easy task to improve after losing two first-rounders to the NBA draft and an All-American to the transfer portal.

But how to improve is clear.

So clear that it’s more than plausible that this year’s Michigan men’s basketball team outperforms its underwhelming preseason predictions.

It just needs the team to be greater than the sum of its parts.

Because on paper, the parts just don’t stack up to last season. The talent of Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard is unmatched by this year’s roster. And while their roster spots may be filled by several transfers and a freshman, their roles won’t be filled by those same players. Their roles likely won’t be filled by any one player.

Now-Kansas center Dickinson, the Wolverines’ centerpiece for three seasons, averaged 18.5 points per game last season. His “replacements” aren’t incapable themselves. Graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua was a high-level starter at Tennessee and sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. has flashed talent. But for either of them to replicate Dickinson’s production is unlikely.

And just the same, none of Michigan’s pieces on the wing are going to be drafted anywhere near where Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin were taken in last year’s NBA draft. Graduate guard Nimari Burnett was a five-star recruit — many moons ago — and graduate forward Tray Jackson can score — at least against Division-II Northwood. But neither will be watching closely at which NBA team’s ping-pong balls show up in the lottery come May.

But if you believe that talent directly projects to wins in college basketball, then you’re watching the sport through the wrong lens.

Look no further than last season’s national champions: Connecticut. The Huskies produced just two draft picks, both of whom were taken after Howard and Bufkin. Even internally, Michigan’s best team in recent years, the 2017-18 national runner-ups, had just one player taken in the draft following that season.

I’m not saying this team will achieve as those examples did. One would have to be as dense as osmium to put this Michigan team as a national championship favorite. But a team’s success is not determined by its top-end talent. It’s determined by how its pieces come together.

And the Wolverines have already shown how little a team can do despite having highly-talented players. They did it just last year. Michigan had the two highest draft picks from the entire Big Ten conference. Yet, it sported an eight-seed and was sent home in its first game of the conference tournament.

College basketball as a whole — and even just Michigan from year-to-year — constantly shows us that you can win without the best players and lose with them. Think of the fifteen-seed Cinderella stories in Saint Peter’s and Princeton over just the past two NCAA tournaments. Those teams encapsulated the triumphs of having its players come together at the right moment.

Last season, Michigan underachieved because it kept shooting itself in the foot. The product we saw on the court never lived up to the pedigree of the players that stepped onto it. Michigan struggled with passing and possession — seeing its assist-to-turnover ratio fall from 1.4 during coach Juwan Howard’s first two seasons to 1.2 across the latter two.

Even more evident was the Wolverines repeated knack for letting winnable games slip through their hands at the last minute.

“If you go back and watch the Vanderbilt game, there’s no possible way you can lose that, none, zero,” associate coach Phil Martelli said at Michigan Media Day Oct. 17. “You’d have to do 11 out of 10 things wrong. And we did 13 out of 10 things wrong at the end of that game.”

And while Michigan was without Jett and Bufkin for the season-ending loss, that’s just one of several well-documented collapses. With all its stars, the Wolverines flashed a high top-gear, like holding a 12-point lead over Indiana in the second half — who earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. But Michigan blew that lead.

It’s unlikely that this year’s group has the ability to take a commanding lead on top-of-the-conference foes like last year’s squad did at times. But the Wolverines may find themselves in close contests with the bulk of the Big Ten. And Michigan has enough talent, albeit less, to win those games, it comes down to executing with the teamwork and competency that disappeared too often last season.

For the Wolverines, hope glimmers in their maturity and experience. The graduate transfers and returning starters have all played a ton of games at this level. While that group may not include players who can single-handedly catapult the team every night, collectively they can prevent winnable games from slipping through the cracks. And that is all Michigan needs. Because if the collective product is sound enough to wear off lapses and show the mental fortitude to avoid late collapses, the Wolverines will improve.

And despite the net loss of talent, that may make Michigan greater than the sum of its parts.