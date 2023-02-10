It takes more than just talent for a team to find success — that’s a reality that the Michigan men’s basketball team has learned the hard way this season.

Sure, the Wolverines can lean on junior center Hunter Dickinson’s dominance down low and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s defensive aptitude, but that’s not enough to propel prosperity. For that, you also need experience and leadership.

In Michigan’s three-game surge, graduate guard Joey Baker has shown he can provide exactly that.

“Joey’s a vet. He’s been around great, great, great teams,” freshman guard Dug McDaniel said. “Just his knowledge and his experience proves on the court. He knows the spots, he knows where to be before it even happens.”

Despite coming off the bench, Baker has established his place as a key leader. Baker may not be the most prolific scorer or staunch defender, but by embracing his sixth-man role, he’s found consistency — something the Wolverines have lacked for the majority of the season.

But Baker’s consistency is a recent revelation. While he brought experience from his four years at Duke, Baker initially struggled to routinely bring that to the court. And without leading by example, he failed to make his mark early in the season.

“It takes time to make an adjustment on a new team,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Wednesday after beating Nebraska. “… There have been times when he’s reached out to myself or to other staff members on getting film or asking questions — basketball related questions — on how he can help the team. It doesn’t always mean how he can help the team offensively. That’s what I really appreciate, the mindset and also the character that Joey has shown.”

While a determined mindset and strong character are qualities Baker has demonstrated off the court all season, he’s finally translating his experience to the court. As a result, he’s taken his impact to the next level.

His 5.5 points per game doesn’t indicate significant production, but Baker has displayed the offensive firepower he is capable of over the last three games.

Baker has been instrumental to the Wolverines three-game winning streak, averaging 11 points per game in that stretch. Not only has he provided an offensive spark off the bench, he’s also done so through extremely efficient scoring. Baker’s impressive 44.3% 3-point shooting leads Michigan, but over the past three-games he’s taken it one step further, going 8-for-13 from behind the arc.

“Joey just brings instant offense when he comes off the bench,” freshman wing Jett Howard said. “… He’s always consistent and his work is consistent. And I think that’s why he makes those clutch threes for us and those consistent daggers that he’s been making.”

When a leader demonstrates consistency — through both production and work ethic — the rest of the team takes note. But only recently he’s matched his work ethic with in-game consistency. And that stability is paying off for the Wolverines.

Without leading by example on the court, there’s only so much guidance and influence to provide. As Baker is finding his role as a key contributor off the bench, he’s been able to subsequently fulfill that high-stakes leadership endeavor.

“His leadership has been A1,” Juwan said. “So when you have a positive attitude, good things are gonna happen.”

Baker may not have seen his experience pay off early, but now — as Michigan enters a do-or-die stretch of play — he’s seeing results.

Results that don’t just stem from robust leadership, but also play that backs it up.