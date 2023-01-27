It’s not every day that a team gets a shot at the top-ranked team in the country. But the Michigan men’s basketball team — desperate for a resume boosting win — got exactly that. Late Thursday night, in a sold out Crisler Center, the Wolverines looked to avenge the shortcomings they’re all too familiar with against elite opponents.

Unfortunately for them, they had to do it without freshman wing Jett Howard.

“It’s always hard with Jett,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “This is not our first time where he’s been injured, and Jett has played while injured or forced himself to play. That’s how he’s wired. He’s a competitor, he’s tough as nails, and then he’s also a Howard. With that, tonight, he wasn’t healthy enough to go.”

No matter how badly Jett might’ve wanted to take the floor against the Boilermakers, he remained sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered Sunday against Minnesota. Michigan was forced to turn to the next man up, scrambling to fill his void with a patchwork wing rotation.

For Jett’s immediate replacement in the starting lineup, the Wolverines turned to graduate guard Joey Baker. Baker started slow, and his inability to get open off the ball resulted in just one field goal attempt and no points in the first half. Baker’s role, unlike Jett’s, doesn’t involve him creating offense for himself. So with Purdue suffocating him on the perimeter, his signature catch-and-shoot 3-pointers became a rarity to the detriment of the Michigan offense as a whole.

When Baker needed a break, Michigan’s depth at the wing position failed to provide any semblance of an offensive spark off the bench. Junior forward Jace Howard and redshirt freshman wing Isaiah Barnes shot a combined 2-for-7 from the field and missed all three of their attempts from deep. Barnes’ pair of 3-point attempts missed the basket entirely — forcing Crisler Center into an awkward silence on both occasions.

Baker, Jace and Barnes’ offensive struggles played a role in the 15-0 run that Purdue ignited late in the first half. Michigan’s inability to get a bucket in that stretch made Jett’s absence feel all the more glaring. His ability to create instant offense off the dribble while also consistently finding space behind the arc was snatched from the Wolverines’ offense. And late in the first half, they didn’t know how to replace it.

“Tonight, looking at the big scope of things, health is important,” Juwan said. “Don’t want (Jett) to go through a season where it becomes a thing where he injures it tonight and he’s out again for some days.”

In the second half, the replacements for Jett found their rhythm. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin — a regular starter — sprung to life, carrying the Michigan offense for a stretch early in the frame. Bufkin got to his spots off the dribble and consistently found nylon with his mid-range jumper. His ability to score with the ball in his hands proved doubly useful in Jett’s absence as he scored 11 second-half points en route to a 16-point performance.

“Kobe is big time,” Baker said. “… He kept us in it, kept us close every time we were stalling. … He stepped up for us huge.

And Baker eventually stepped up offensively himself, scoring all 11 of his points in the final 10 minutes of the game. Baker provided when the Wolverines needed it most, diving on the floor for loose balls, releasing three’s milliseconds before defenders could contest them and even finishing at the rim to try and level the contest. But his late game heroics — including a wild three pointer that connected with 36 seconds left — proved too little, too late.

“We always have that mentality of next man up,” Juwan said. “Joey got the nod being the starter tonight with Jett being out. … I admire and respect the way he’s handled this opportunity and also his role with the team.”

Replacing the offense provided by Jett proved too tall a task for the Wolverines against the juggernaut Boilermakers. Michigan’s offense experienced stretches of stagnation that Jett’s scoring prowess has fended off in games past.

But he wasn’t present tonight. And the Wolverines sulked off the court, missing their premier scorer, with another opportunity thrown to the wayside and the all-too familiar taste of defeat lingering in their mouths.