It’s official, Jett Howard is headed to the NBA Draft.

After one year with the Michigan men’s basketball team, the wing has decided to throw his hat into the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

On Thursday, Howard released a message via the Michigan men’s basketball team’s Twitter account, announcing that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility.

See more 🚨 Roster News 🚨



G Jett Howard will be forgoing his remaining eligibility and entering the 2023 NBA Draft.#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/LXWXyvl6Jt — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2023

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Howard averaged 14.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He showed his chops most as an offensive threat from deep, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc and making a team-high 78 triples.

Howard is projected to be picked in the first round, with some mock drafts having him as high as the mid-to-late lottery. His 3-point shooting ability, combined with his size, makes Howard an intriguing prospect.

Howard showed flashes of shot creation and playmaking over the course of his freshman campaign, but proved inconsistent in each area. The biggest knock on Howard’s draft stock is his defense — having trouble on the ball, and losing his man off the ball.

When Howard inevitably hears his name called in June, he will be following in the footsteps of his father and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, the No. 5 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft.