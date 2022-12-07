On Sunday, the Michigan men’s basketball team fell to No. 19 Kentucky in the London Showcase. But beyond losing the contest, the Wolverines faced an even greater blow for their long term success: An injury to graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michigan announced in a press release that Llewellyn endured an ACL injury to his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season. He is expected to have surgery in January.

“We are devastated for Jaelin,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “He worked so hard after joining us this summer and was making that next step in leading this team. His maturity and work ethic has already made a mark on our program and culture. Knowing him, this setback will only serve as an opportunity to grow as a person and player, but more importantly, offer himself a chance to help this program in any way he can. I admire that.”

Llewellyn, who transferred from Princeton and offers a veteran presence, has appeared timid on the court at times. But against the Wildcats, he displayed an assertive style of play, which was a refreshing and optimistic sight. However, with under 10 minutes left in the second half and Michigan down six, that aggressive approach proved detrimental, as he drew a hard foul on a shot attempt and went down, immediately grabbing his knee.

After laying on the court for several minutes, Llewellyn managed to walk to the locker room, although he needed assistance exiting the floor. In the final minutes of the game, he returned to the bench, but didn’t re-enter the game, instead sitting with ice around his left knee.

Because of the overseas location of the game, it was unclear how extensive Llewellyn’s injury was. But after returning to Michigan and meeting with doctors, there is clarity about the damage.

With Llewellyn missing significant time, younger players on the team will likely be thrust into larger roles. Specifically, the onus will fall to freshman guard Dug McDaniel, who seems like the likely candidate to take a starting role in Llewellyn’s absence. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and freshman wing Jett Howard will also be tasked with playing out of ball screen situations on a more frequent basis.

For a young team with only one returning starter, Michigan looked towards Llewellyn as an experienced source of guidance on the court. But for remainder of the season, Llewellyn’s guidance will have to come from the sidelines.

“Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process,” Llewelyn said. “I’m looking forward to being my teammates’ biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!”