Jaelin Llewellyn never thought he’d be here.

The graduate guard never expected two years on the Michigan men’s basketball team, and he never could have predicted six years of college basketball.

Just eight games into his pandemic bonus year — and his Power Five career — Llewellyn suffered a torn ACL, abruptly ending his season before it truly started. With his injury coming on the eve of conference play, not only did Llewellyn have to deal with surgery and the beginning of an arduous recovery process, but he also didn’t know if he’d be granted another opportunity to take the court.

But a silver lining of the timing of his injury was that it granted him a medical waiver and a sixth year. Had it occurred just a few games later, he likely wouldn’t have the opportunity he now has.

“Unfortunately for Jaelin, his season was cut short,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said Oct. 16 at Michigan Media Day. “But I know that (Wolverines coach Juwan Howard) didn’t even think twice about the opportunity to bring him back once we knew that opportunity was an option for us. … To have a great player of his stature, a veteran player of his stature, back in your rotation, that’s a win for all of us.”

While nobody could have predicted the twists and turns along his career, Llewellyn and the Wolverines are embracing the situation he now finds himself in. Although his injury came just as he was acclimating to Michigan, his time stuck on the sideline allowed him to get comfortable with the game in a different way.

“You always see a lot more when you’re able to watch and (the game) kind of slows down a bit,” Llewellyn said. “I’ve definitely learned a bunch watching and listening to the coaches.”

Calm and cerebral, Llewellyn’s demeanor is well suited to the role his injury forced him to take. It has also allowed him to take a pragmatic approach to his recovery process.

Working with athletic trainer Chris Williams and the rest of the training staff every single day, Llewellyn knows not to rush the process and to take recovery one day at a time. He has also expressed an appreciation for the situation he’s in, going as far as to call Williams his “best friend during the process.” Because of that approach, Llewellyn is where he is now, just waiting for his moment.

“(The rehab has) been going really well,” Llewellyn said. “I’ve been getting a little better every day. It’s an everyday thing, I gotta come in and do something. Even if it’s not a whole bunch, I still gotta do something.”

As of Michigan Media Day, Llewellyn had yet to be cleared for contact. But by working on the drills he is able to participate in, and watching and absorbing the ones he isn’t quite ready for, he has immersed himself in the game on and off the court. That’s something his teammates appreciate.

“It’s been great being around someone like Jaelin who has been around the game and been in college for a long time,” freshman guard George Washington III said. “It’s amazing especially because his skill, his IQ are off the charts. So being able to even just watch the way he made some of the reads, even not being in contact or the way he looks at the game has been incredibly helpful.”

Whether it’s how he comes off a screen to make a read, looks off a defender before firing a pass that threads the needle or the intensity he carries himself with, Llewellyn has been making an impact in every way he can.

Llewellyn may have only played eight games in a Michigan uniform, fewer than many of his teammates, but he has played 84 games of Division I basketball — starting each one of them. With that, he has built a wealth of experience. As he readies for his final season, he’s using all of his experiences, both the highs and the lows, to make an impact.

If you told the Princeton freshman Jaelin Llewellyn in 2018 that he’d be where he is right now, he’d probably look at you with a confused look on his face.

But this is where he is now, and he’s ready to make the most of it. Because despite the circuitous route, despite the fact that nobody could have anticipated a pandemic and a season-ending injury, it’s led him to this moment.

Now, he just has to seize it.