The Michigan men’s basketball team’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, took a hook shot to tie the game.

With one second left, it was a look the Wolverines wanted.

But instead of falling, it joined the list of could-have-been big moments in the final few minutes of Michigan’s loss to Minnesota. No matter who fired off the attempt for what would be a much-needed basket, the Wolverines failed to put the ball in the basket — going 1-for-7 in the final three minutes of the game.

“Someone got to harp on finishing games,” graduate guard Nimari Burnett said. “Know that we could have won that game, we had every opportunity to.”

And a lot of those were clean looks, shots that each player has made before. But not shots that they have made in these moments. Continuing to struggle in close contests, there has been no go-to guy for the Wolverines. And no one has earned the right to be.

McDaniel’s scoring ability has shined all season. Despite a down night — scoring just nine points on a 3-for-11 shooting clip — that meant the ball was placed in his hands with the game on the line. For as good as he’s been for nearly 40 minutes every night, he hasn’t stepped up in the dwindling moments of games yet this season. And again, the ball didn’t fall his way Thursday night.

Yet that moment, and possibly the reason for the ball going to McDaniel, was that none of his teammates had stepped up over the past few possessions. In big moments — albeit less stressful than the final second — Michigan got clean looks. The ball just didn’t fall their way either.

“We just felt like we got sped up trying to do too much trying to win the game,” sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. said. “Just got to take our time, be more patient.”

But urgency didn’t fall into complete desperation as the looks were still there. They even came from the right players. Down 71-66 with two minutes left, Michigan needed a shot to draw it back within a possession. First they went to the veteran, graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua, then to the most effective shooter in college basketball, redshirt sophomore Will Tschetter and then to McDaniel. Miss, miss, miss.

Off a steal from McDaniel, the Wolverines finally made their only basket in the final three minutes: a corner 3-pointer from senior forward Terrance Williams II. It was the lone moment of life for an offense hanging on from free throws alone.

Yet Williams gave Michigan the opportunity to flip its fortune in one-possession games so far this season. The Wolverines could pounce on the momentum of a big shot, and finally drain the big shot — the one that wins the game.

Wide open from the top of the arc, Nkamhoua — Michigan’s second-leading scorer — had his chance. Then McDaniel had the final chance. Both were good looks, but both were, again, off the mark. In another close contest, missed shots in big moments again sealed a loss.

Because open shots only mean anything if someone steps up to make them.