As the Michigan men’s basketball team took the court on Wednesday, there were a lot of season ‘firsts.’

The first time freshman big man Moussa Diabate and sophomore forward Terrance Williams II were dressed in team-manager attire, saddled with one-game suspensions. The first time Michigan coach Juwan Howard wasn’t on the sideline. And, of course, the first time acting head coach Phil Martelli’s name was bellowed by the Crisler Center public address announcer pregame.

The Wolverines (15-11 overall, 9-7 Big Ten) won their first game in what will be a five-game stretch with Martelli at the helm, as they took down Rutgers (16-11, 10-7), 71-62.

At the game’s onset, Michigan didn’t look all that different. Within the opening seconds, a defensive lapse led to an uncontested dunk from Scarlet Knight Clifford Omoruyi, putting the Wolverines in an immediate hole.

The offense looked the same as well. Twelve points from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson in the first half led his team and, with contributions from a few others too, Michigan was able to stay just ahead of Rutgers through the first half, holding a two-point lead at the break.

Freshman wing Caleb Houstan’s two early second-half 3-pointers was a welcome scene for the Wolverines after Houstan had shot just 3-for-16 over the previous three games. Michigan took the early energy that Houstan provided and created some more. On the back of fifth-year guard Eli Brooks, freshman guard Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin, the Wolverines went on an 11-0 run, giving them their largest lead of the game, 14, early in the second half.

It was a lead that Michigan never relinquished. Ater more confident offensive possessions, and stout defensive ones, it was apparent that even in the absence of so much, the Wolverines were good enough to take down one of the nation’s hottest teams in the Scarlet Knights.

After a tumultuous past couple of days, the Wolverines were back in control, at least, for 40 minutes. It wasn’t redemption after all that happened, but it was a sign that Michigan could still move forward, even without Howard present to lead the charge.

Martelli looked on from where he stood in the coaches’ box, his demeanor never changing, he stood arms crossed taking it all in.

One game in, one win checked off.