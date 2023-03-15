The NIT is far from synonymous with fun. It’s earned — perhaps deservedly so — the reputation of a graveyard, a place where teams who weren’t quite good enough to make the Big Dance go to live out their few remaining games, obscured from the national spotlight.

But watching the Michigan men’s basketball team take on Toledo, that reputation took the backseat. This wasn’t the Wolverines’ funeral. It looked like just the opposite — they were playing loose and having fun.

Freshman guard Dug McDaniel, perhaps most of all.

“My offense generates a lot of good things for our offense overall,” McDaniel said. “No matter how many points I score, as long as I’m effective and productive on the offensive end, to get us more points, I’m going to make that effort. I definitely looked back at last game and tried to make a lot of changes going into this game.”

McDaniel certainly made changes, as the contrast between this game and last couldn’t be starker. Against Rutgers, McDaniel finished with two points, three assists and four fouls — not exactly a stuffed stat sheet. On Tuesday night, though, he bounced back, recording 16 points and eight assists.

All of McDaniels’ four made field goals came from behind the arc. Unleashing a barrage of jab steps and crossovers, he found no obstruction from the Rockets on the perimeter. Creating space and capitalizing on it, McDaniel flashed to open spots and splashed from deep.

After each bucket, McDaniel showcased a new celebration. Whether he was shaking his head, as if disappointed that Toledo left him so open, or holding up three fingers to the side of his head, McDaniel made sure to let the Rockets know he was feeling it.

But where McDaniel shined most was as a passer and decision maker. Sure, a number of his eight assists came by way of the classic ‘swing the ball and hit the three’ routine. Others, though, beckoned the ‘ooo’s’ and ‘ahh’s’ of the Crisler Center crowd.

Early in the second half, McDaniel ran a pick-and-roll action with junior center Hunter Dickinson at the top of the key. As Dickinson slipped to the basket, McDaniel threaded a bounce pass through a pair of Toledo defenders, leading the big man perfectly to the rim. Slamming it home, Dickinson notched his easiest bucket of the night.

“Dug made plays to open guys,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “Primarily with Hunter. With some of the hedging, Hunter was able to slip to the basket. (McDaniel) also did a really good job when he came off a ball screen when they were in their drop coverage, being able to put pressure on the drop big.”

The following possession, McDaniel took control of the play yet again, his instructions from the point ringing through the first few rows. Directing graduate guard Joey Baker — a player three years his elder — to set a screen, McDaniel made sure his teammate was in the right place. As Dickinson curled off the screen, McDaniel zipped the rock to him. While no assist awaited McDaniel this trip down the floor, Dickinson made his way to the free throw line — offense generated.

“We repeat a few things,” McDaniel said. “The first time I see how they’re guarding it, then the second time I look for that second read. So, I feel like the game just slowed down and those reads were just wide open.”

As McDaniels confidence grew, Michigan’s lead grew along with it as the Wolverines turned a halftime deficit into a double-digit lead.

By that point, confidence was flowing through McDaniel’s veins. Just minutes removed from his eye-popping pair of passes, he finally delivered the main course. Releasing a no-look pass across the court, McDaniel lofted the ball flawlessly into Baker’s shooting pocket in the opposite corner. Assist number eight, delivered with swagger.

McDaniel bounced back from his poor Big Ten Tournament showing with a bang. His accuracy from beyond the arc, combined with his brilliant passing display, helped lead Michigan to a first-round NIT win. In the midst of his strong showing, McDaniel did so with the flair he always flaunts.

Because even though McDaniel might not be a part of the Cali Swag District hip hop group, he encompassed the swagger of their hit single, teaching everyone in Crisler:

How to Duggy.