Entering halftime against Toledo on Tuesday, there was an eerie sense of deja vu.

Four turnovers marred sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s statline — mirroring one game prior in which the Michigan men’s basketball team fell to Rutgers. History seemed poised to repeat itself.

In the Wolverines’ loss to the Scarlet Knights, that figure ballooned to seven turnovers in the second frame. But against the Rockets in the first round of the NIT, that number didn’t budge in the second half. Unlike five days earlier, Bufkin didn’t let his sloppiness define him.

Throughout the season, Bufkin has taken a massive leap, so much so that he is now popularly projected to be a first round pick in the NBA Draft this June. As his overall game has improved and he has showcased his capabilities beyond simply scoring, though, turnovers have plagued him.

In the first 16 games of the season, Bufkin averaged 1.3 turnovers per game. But that number has skyrocketed in the final 17 contests as his turnover average ballooned to 2.5. Granted, the increased aggression that led to more scoring and rebounding mostly overshadowed that fault.

But the key word there is mostly. Against Northwestern, his five turnovers hid behind a 20 point performance on 9-for-11 shooting. Against Nebraska four turnovers seemed minute compared to his balanced 13-point, seven-rebound and five-assist showing. But against Rutgers, the seven turnovers threw it all out of balance.

“I felt like I played my worst game of basketball on the worst day to play it,” Bufkin said March 9 after falling to the Scarlet Knights. “Seven turnovers is unacceptable.”

Regardless of context or circumstances, seven turnovers is objectively bad. And what makes it worse is that most of them were self-inflicted wounds. All four of his first-half turnovers were sloppy, lazy passes. And all four turnovers led to fast-break points for Rutgers. Beyond the alarming number, Bufkin’s carelessness and lack of focus sets a poor narrative for the rest of his team.

Bufkin took accountability after his poor performance, but actions speak louder than words. And in the first half against Toledo, his actions didn’t align with them. As the whistle blew while Bufkin dribbled near half court — handing him his fourth turnover on a carry call — the similarities to his last game were especially striking.

But those similarities ended at halftime.

Coming out of the break, Bufkin did what he failed to do against the Scarlet Knights. He turned it around. As Bufkin stepped it up with offensive aggression while still controlling the ball, the rest of the Wolverines did too. Unlike in the first half, they opened the second frame with a distinct increase in intensity.

“It was kind of just an understood thing as a team,” graduate guard Joey Baker said Tuesday after the 90-80 win. “We’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna hoop and play our game and that resulted in making shots and just playing better.”

Oftentimes this season there has been a correlation between Bufkin’s impact and his team’s overall performance. When he slumps, Michigan slumps with him. But when he thrives, the Wolverines thrive with him.

In the second half against the Rockets, Bufkin’s turnaround ensured it was the latter.

As Michigan took control, Bufkin was at the helm of the turnaround. Shooting an efficient 5-for-7 in the final 20 minutes of play, Bufkin added 16 points to finish the game with a game-high 23 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists, demonstrating the depth of his game. While all those numbers grew, one remained the same: four turnovers in the first half, four turnovers at the buzzer.

When asked after Tuesday’s game about the victory, Bufkin coined it “a culture win” for the Wolverines.

“(A culture win is) just being able to bounce back,” Bufkin told reporters Tuesday. “We could have sat here and sulked our heads and just basically given the game away and moved on to the next year, the next season, but we came out strong and got a good win.”

The culture win and the ability to bounce back is evident at the team level for Michigan, but it’s also prevalent for Bufkin at the individual level. At halftime, Bufkin’s seven points paled in comparison to his turnovers. But in the second half, he embodied the “culture win” and set the tone for consistency.

And in doing so, he demonstrated growth. It’s growth that has defined his impressive sophomore season, growth that has warranted a rise in his NBA draft stock and growth that led to “one more year” chants in the closing seconds on Tuesday.

It’s growth that Michigan relies on.