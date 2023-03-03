CHAMPAIGN — Freshman wing Jett Howard sank the game-tying 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining in regulation, willing the Michigan men’s basketball team to overtime.

But that wasn’t the full story of Howard’s performance on Thursday.

After missing two consecutive games due to a right ankle injury, Howard returned to the Wolverines’ starting lineup in Michigan’s 91-87 double-overtime loss to Illinois. Despite his physical presence, though, the player Howard has proven capable of wasn’t fully on display for most of the game.

“I didn’t feel like the best, ankle-wise,” Howard said. “But I’d say I just need to get my coordination back under me a little bit.”

Those coordination struggles were evident throughout the entire game. While it wasn’t blatant in his 3-point attempts and rebounds, it played a key role in his contributions — or a lack thereof at times.

Although Howard scored 15 points, he shot an inefficient 5-for-12 from the field. And beyond scoring, his presence on the floor was often a non-factor.

When the ball was in his hands, he dribbled aimlessly as the shot clock wore down numerous times. In doing so, Michigan couldn’t build strong ball movement, limiting its offensive threat. His reflexes also looked a notch below usual as he worked his way back from injury, giving the Fighting Illini extra possessions. Sloppy passes from teammates aren’t necessarily on Howard, but he normally collects many of those passes. Against Illinois, he didn’t.

“Jett logged a lot of minutes for his first game back — almost 44 minutes,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “And that’s tough after having two practices to get thrown into the thick of it right away. … It takes time to get your conditioning back, it takes time to get your legs underneath you as well as your timing.”

Midway through the first half with the Wolverines on offense, the short turnaround was especially evident. As the ball came loose, Jett was unable to cleanly regain possession. Subsequently, he fell to the floor cradling the basketball. The misstep didn’t lead to a turnover, but it forced Michigan to burn its second timeout midway through the first half.

That wasn’t the only time that Jett didn’t look like his usual self. Later in the half, he dribbled manically towards the basket, stopping at the free throw line. Despite a defender directly on his tail and another with a hand in his face, Jett opted to take the shot. Not only did the shot miss, but it lacked any resemblance of an arc and banged on the front of the rim.

Those poor decisions may just look like one missed shot in the boxscore, but in a hard-fought battle like Thursday, it can make all the difference.

There’s no doubt that the effort was there for Jett. Playing 44 minutes and not being discouraged from an 0-for-3 start from beyond the arc demonstrates that. He followed it up with clutch shots later on, flashing his shooting abilities.

But sometimes, that isn’t enough.

Jett may be back and he may have made the shot that gave the Wolverines extra life by tying the game, but he was also part of the reason they needed that overtime.

“I’m not trying to bring the team down, I’m trying to help them,” Jett said. “So I’m just trying to match their energy. All the guys have been doing great at just matching the energy, being the grittiest team every time they come out.”

That grittiness was evident in the double-overtime endeavor, but the shortcomings were evident in the losing outcome. Jett may have attempted to match the team’s energy, but against the Fighting Illini that didn’t shine in his time on the court.

The makings of a great performance go beyond the boxscore, and with Jett lacking much of those extras — sliding through screens on defense, controlling loose balls and taking the right looks — he failed to complete that.

And as he fell short, so did Michigan.