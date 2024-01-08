PHILADELPHIA — It started from the second the Michigan men’s basketball team inbounded the ball.

As soon as one of the Wolverines’ guards touched the ball, at least one Penn State player was breathing down their neck. Even if they got past the first, a second Nittany Lion stepped up behind him. Crossing the half-court line provided no relief either.

Because for the entire second half on Sunday at the Palestra, Penn State’s defense collapsed to the ball within seconds, and Michigan never found a way to break through. The Wolverines turned the ball over nine times in the second-half and 19 times total, giving away costly possessions and easy buckets that put the nail in their coffin of their second-half demise.

“We didn’t take it to another level like they did,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “That showed in their ball pressure, that showed in our ball pressure. That showed in the way they attacked the ball and the way we didn’t attack the ball.”

Led by guards Ace Baldwin Jr. and Kanye Clary, Penn State attacked the ball along all 94 feet of the court. The Nittany Lions set up the press after nearly every made basket in the second half, making Michigan uncomfortable and giving it less time to get its half-court offense going.

As sophomore guard Dug McDaniel tried to break the press, Clary and Baldwin left him no room to work. It was a stark contrast to the typical McDaniel, who tends to blow past defenders, leaving full-court presses in the dust as he starts running the offense.

“Kanye and Ace’s on-ball (defense) to dribblers really blew up a lot of ball screens, didn’t let them get in their offense,” Penn State coach Mike Rhodes said. “There was a couple of times that they didn’t even start their play until 15, 16 seconds left in the shot clock. That’s huge. And I think the cumulative effect of our ball pressure throughout especially the second half was huge as well.”

With such little room to work, McDaniel got impatient. Instead of looking to find potential open teammates downcourt, he tried to push forward through the press. He didn’t find much success in doing so, though. He turned the ball over four times in the second half alone, most of them on his own half of the court.

And when he did get past the half-court line, the pressure never let up. McDaniel narrowly avoided multiple over-and-back violations that would have tacked on more turnovers, still swarmed as he tried to get set at the top of the key.

Even when McDaniel managed to get the ball into a teammate’s hands, the pressure only shifted. Often, he looked to find Nkamhoua in the high post, trying to throw the ball high to get it over his defender’s outstretched arms. When McDaniel found Nkamhoua, though, the Nittany Lions just collapsed again, sending two or even three defenders to the paint.

And as Penn State ramped up the pressure, the Wolverines crumbled underneath it.

“As long as you’re predictable, the other four guys can react to your play,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “We were unpredictable for the beginning of the second half — most of the second half.”

Under the pressure the Nittany Lions brought, the Wolverines became unpredictable, even in the most predictable of plays. On back-to-back possessions, they got the ball to Nkamhoua in the post, who looked for a teammate cutting baseline.

As Penn State swarmed to defend Nkamhoua, the cutting player was open both times. But the first time, Nkamhoua committed an offensive foul trying to find graduate forward Tray Jackson. The second, graduate guard Nimari Burnett dropped the pass, losing his chance at an easy layup.

The cumulative effect of the pressure had set in. Double-teams left Michigan players open, but the Wolverines were too rattled to get the ball to them.

So with the clock winding under 30 seconds, and the Nittany Lions handily in control, Rhoades kept the press on. He kept Baldwin and Clary in McDaniel’s face, not letting him get the shot he wanted. Rhoades kept his players swarming to the ball, even when the game was effectively already won.

Because for the entire second half, it was his collapsing defense that helped orchestrate the Wolverines’ downfall.