The Michigan men’s basketball team is headed to the Big Ten Tournament this week. While the Wolverines’ fate is up in the air due to their inconsistent conference play, they earned several accolades on Tuesday from the Big Ten awards.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson, freshman wing Jett Howard and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin highlight Michigan’s honorees, as Michigan’s three leading scorers took home honors among a strong slate of talent in the Big Ten.

For the third year in a row, Dickinson made an All-Big Ten team. Last year, Dickinson was a consensus All-Big Ten second team honoree, but this year he was anointed by the media as an All-Big Ten first teamer. Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, almost identical to his 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds from last season. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue center Zach Edey also slotted into the first team, both making leaps this year. Despite Jackson-Davis and Edey taking the spotlight with consensus first-team spots, Dickinson found himself on the first team tier in the media’s eyes.

Howard, who came to Michigan as the No. 43 recruit in the nation, immediately found his place with the Wolverines by securing a starting role. He made a name for himself with his shooting, leading the team with 76 3-pointers — 37 more than Bufkin, who has the second most.

Although Howard has dealt with ankle injuries this season and missed three games, he has consistently provided production in his minutes. Averaging 14.5 points per game, Howard is the second leading scorer for Michigan and for all freshmen in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh.

While Dickinson and Howard were anticipated selections for Big Ten honors, Bufkin’s name was not necessarily a given. Despite that, Bufkin was named to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches, while earning an honorable mention from the media’s vote.

Entering this season, many predicted a significant increase in both Bufkin’s minutes and abilities, but his sophomore jump superseded what was expected. Tripling his minutes from last year, Bufkin now averages 13.9 points, 2.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Away from the stat sheet, he also became the Wolverines’ primary defender this season, taking the toughest matchups and limiting opposing stars scoring in many games. His leap has not only warranted attention from Michigan, but also at the NBA level, as his name has begun to appear in draft boards.

As the Wolverines now look toward the Big Ten Tournament — where wins are imperative for the possibility of a spot in the NCAA Tournament — a lot of the onus falls on Dickinson, Howard and Bufkin to lead them there. All three players have stepped up this season, as proven by their accolades, and that will need to continue for Michigan to stay in contention with multiple Big Ten Tournament wins.