The Michigan men’s basketball team’s season was characterized by soaring highs and sinking lows, but throughout it, junior center Hunter Dickinson remained a constant source of production.

But now, Dickinson is looking beyond Michigan and exploring other collegiate opportunities. On Friday, Dickinson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, as reported by On3’s Joe Tipton and by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. That means Dickinson can either join another program, or possibly return to the Wolverines.

See more Michigan's Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.https://t.co/fTiNPlT11m — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 31, 2023

The 7-foot-1 center spent three years with the Wolverines and found a key role for himself. Dickinson declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman year campaign but opted to return to Michigan. After his sophomore season, he didn’t dip his toe into the NBA waters again, choosing to return for his third year. In his third year, he once again didn’t go to the draft, but is instead choosing to explore the transfer portal.

This past season, Dickinson put up similarly impressive numbers to his sophomore campaign, averaging 18.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. While Dickinson’s stats stayed similar to those of his sophomore year, they led the Wolverines and earned him first team All-Big Ten honors by the media.

“Today is bittersweet,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons.

“Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run. These are memories that will last a lifetime. What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice. That says so much about his character and maturity. As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future.”

Dickinson is the third Michigan player to leave the program this offseason, with forward Jett Howard declaring for the draft and guard Isaiah Barnes entering his name in the portal as well.

The past two years, Dickinson chose to return to Michigan and build on an accolade-filled two years to find even more success. This past season was Dickinson’s first as a team captain, but the Wolverines fell short of their goals, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Dickinson’s season ended on a sour note, losing to Vanderbilt in the second round of the NIT. With his decision to play his senior year, Dickinson likely wants a better collegiate capstone.

But that might not be at Michigan. Instead, it will be wherever he lands as a transfer.

This story was updated March 31, 2023, at 6:19 a.m. to include comment from Michigan coach Juwan Howard.