After losing the first bucket of the game to Purdue center Zach Edey in the paint, junior center Hunter Dickinson ran down the floor, stopping short at the top of the key. Firing the ball around the arc, freshman guard Dug McDaniel swung it to Dickinson. Rising up — right in Edey’s face — Dickinson drained a 3-pointer.

The war between two of the best big men in the country had begun. But it wasn’t always a fair fight.

In the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with the Boilermakers on Thursday night, the battle between Edey and Dickinson set the tone for a hard-fought game, though the Wolverines eventually succumbed to Purdue.

“It was like two heavyweights,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “They’re two of the best bigs in the country, and also two of the best bigs in our conference competing.”

The first two possessions were clear indicators of the two bigs’ overall nights. Edey dominated the post while Dickinson was left to fend for himself on the fringes.

Edey finished the contest with 19 points — all of which came from the post or the free throw line. Sticking to what he knows, he locked down the paint. His initial seven points came within the first three minutes of gameplay, putting Michigan in an early hole that it was stuck in most of the game.

On the flip side, Dickinson notched 21 points capitalizing on three makes from deep, and adding another six from the free throw line.

Only six of Dickinson’s points came in the paint. For some players, this would be a good, or even great, night. But for one of the best centers in the country, those six points just weren’t enough to rival Edey’s commanding post presence.

“(Edey’s) one of the best in the country for a reason,” Howard said. “… Zach always sticks to what works for him. And he never goes out of his element. He trusts himself. And Purdue has done a phenomenal job in developing him since the time he stepped foot on campus when he was a freshman.”

Unlike Michigan’s game plan of playing Edey straight up, the Boilermakers threw double and triple teams at Dickinson every time he caught the ball in the paint. Faced with both the behemoth of Edey and a pesky guard with every touch, Dickinson was quickly forced to the perimeter or relegated to passing out of the paint to generate offense.

For Edey, the straight-up play was his bread and butter and he made each post touch look easy. Edey backed Dickinson under the basket and seemed to get any shot he wanted. And with the Boilermakers backcourt feeding him pass after pass, Edey found success in the paint.

“We were gonna play Edey straight up and let him and Hunter battle and just try and limit their other guys,” graduate guard Joey Baker said. “And I thought we did a pretty good job with that for the most part, but obviously we had some lapses.”

The two big men aren’t unaccustomed to meeting, as they’ve done so often throughout both of their collegiate careers. Ahead of Thursday’s game, Dickinson was 2-0 against Edey. But their storied pasts came to haunt one another as each seemed to know the other’s exact game plan.

“It was definitely fun,” Dickinson said. “It was a lot of fun going against another great player. I feel like I’m a really good player too. So as somebody who thinks highly of themselves, you want to go against the best.”

But even among the “fun” had in the post, Edey’s domination in the paint was enough to turn the tide and win the war — not only in the paint but for the Boilermakers.

And with another loss — and a thorough drubbing in the post — Dickinson, alongside his Wolverines, turned right around to their locker room, once again looking for answers.