As the Michigan men’s basketball team lined up for the national anthem in its matchup with Wisconsin last Tuesday, there was one noticeable difference.

Junior forward Terrance Williams II was in his warmups, rather than his jersey. Sitting Williams was a game-time decision, spurring from a bruised knee. Remaining day-to-day for the rest of the week, Williams remained off the floor. The injury kept him from not only the tilt with the Badgers, but also Michigan’s rivalry game against Michigan State on Saturday.

While Williams isn’t a leading scorer or rebounder, his leadership on the floor is crucial as he’s one of the few veterans on the Wolverines. And with Michigan struggling to keep its touranment dreams alive, Williams’ subtle contributions are a key piece of the starting lineup — leading him to start every game ahead of the Wisconsin game.

“He understands he has a job to do, and that’s sometimes not scoring,” freshman wing Jett Howard said after beating Nebraska Feb. 8. “Doing the little things like offensive rebounds, setting screens, getting other guys open, being a decoy. He’s (bought) into his role, and just that alone is why we’ve been successful over these past three years.”

But in their last two games, the Wolveirnes had to pivot. In both games, three players have shared the bulk of Williams’ typical playing time: redshirt freshman Will Tschetter, graduate guard Joey Baker and freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr.

In the last two games, Tschetter got the starting nod in place of Williams. Notching five points and four rebounds, Tschetter’s contributions weren’t enough to overpower the Badgers as his lack of experience sometimes shown through in silly mistakes, but the loss wasn’t solely on Tscehtter’s shoulders. Earning his first start, however, gave him ample confidence for hist next start in the rivalry matchup against the Spartans less than a week later.



Logging 18 minutes against Michigan State, Tschetter had seven points and one rebound. Again, he wasn’t a leader in any statistical category, but his emphasis on doing the intangibles was key in a gritty win over the Spartans.

“I always say next man up and just stay ready,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said after the matchup with the Spartans. “(Tschetter) showed that tonight. He made some really good plays. Also some aggressive plays to the basket. He also did very well defensively versus a tough matchup in Tyler Wahl. But he accepted that challenge which is no surprise to me, the staff and the team.”

While Tschetter handled his own as a starter in both matchups, his inexperience was clear at times.

When silly mistakes were made, like sloppy turnovers and errant passes — or Tschetter simply became too fatigued to keep pace — graduate guard Joey Baker was called upon. Baker, much like Williams, provides key experience as a veteran on the team.

Against Michigan State, Baker’s shooting range was essential. Knocking down two 3-pointers — both of which kept the Spartans lead in check — Baker continually kept Michigan in Saturday’s game. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a block. On the defensive end, Baker has clearly reached new heights after struggling earlier in the season. As a key perimeter defender, Baker brings energy to both sides of the floor.

“Joey’s a vet. He’s been around great, great, great teams,” freshman guard Dug McDaniel said. “Just his knowledge and his experience proves on the court. He knows the spots, he knows where to be before it even happens.”

With Tschetter thrust into the starting role and splitting time with Baker, the Wolverines have also had to find a new spark off the bench, which in the past has been Tschetter. But against the Badgers and the Spartans, Michigan turned to Reed.

Previously, Reed played a majority of minutes behind junior center Hunter Dickinson as the big man in the post. The same was true last Tuesday against Wisconsin, where Reed notched six points and seven rebounds. His skill as a rebounder was on prominent display as the rest of the Wolverines got terribly outrebounded.

But where Reed really shone brightest off the bench was on Saturday, playing alongside Dickinson in the paint. Playing a career high 24 minutes, Reed’s contributions to the two-big lineup were pivotal in overcoming the lead Michigan State held for the majority of the game. With eight points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals — all career highs — Reed’s impact took center stage.

“On the offensive end, (Reed) was aggressive, being able to take advantage of how the defender was playing him and attacking the paint,” Juwan said postgame at Wisconsin. “… I see the confidence is increasing. He’s getting better.”

Having cultivated depth on the roster in Tschetter, Baker and Reed, Michigan has seemingly had few problems replacing Williams in the starting lineup. And as the season progresses and the trio likely sees more and more playing time, whether that’s in a starting role or off the bench, their ability to step up will be vital to Michigan’s success — regardless of when Williams returns.