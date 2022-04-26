Coming into the season, many expected incoming-freshman Caleb Houstan to be a one-and-done player. The No. 11 recruit in the country headlined Michigan’s No. 1 recruiting class, but Houstan’s first season fell short of those lofty expectations.

Despite his freshman struggles, Houstan is looking toward his future in the NBA. On Monday the news broke that Houstan entered his name in the NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility as reported by Jonathon Givony from DraftExpress.

In late 2021 Houstan was projected as a lottery pick; however, as the season progressed and he failed to find consistency on the court, his draft stock dwindled. Now, his name is scattered in the second round of some mock drafts.

Houstan averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from the floor. In a season where the Wolverines needed consistency, Houstan’s lack of dependability played a significant role in Michigan’s regular-season shortcomings.

Many question marks remain around Houstan — whether he keeps his name in the draft or returns for his sophomore year. And after a season that failed to illustrate the talent that made Houstan such a highly ranked recruit, it is unknown whether Houstan will change that narrative at Michigan or at the next level.

Houstan has until June 1 to decide whether he wants to remain in the draft or withdraw his name.