Watch Hunter Dickinson play basketball, and you notice he does a lot more than simply play basketball when he’s on the court. He doesn’t just attempt shots, defend, rebound and so on — the usual things that basketball players do.

Instead, the junior center puts on a theatrical display. If he considers someone ‘too small’ to guard him, he’ll make that known on his way down the court after a bucket — lowering his hand parallel to the floor near his knees, indicating the lack of height. If he wants the crowd to stand, whether in Crisler Center as a hero or on the road as a villain, he’ll make that known too.

And if he hits a big three, well, we’ll get into that later.

Whatever it is, through Dickinson’s celebrations, he turns basketball games into cinema. Ask him about it, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The ‘too small’ I’ve been doing since high school,” Dickinson said Feb. 10. “That’s just something (where) I’m not even really talking to anyone else other than myself, that’s just really kind of (to) pump me up to try to get me going even more.”

Letting defenders know they’re too small is one of Dickinson’s staples, and while he says it’s to pump him up, opposing teams typically take notice.

In the Michigan men’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Jan. 4, Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett took that celebration for more than just self-motivation. After Dickinson had signaled ‘too small’ following a basket earlier on, Pickett backed junior forward Terrance Williams II down on the block before finishing over Williams and Dickinson.

On his way down the court after the make, Pickett suddenly extended his arm down, flattened his hand parallel to the court by his knees and sent the same message as Dickinson: too small.

Game on. If you want to dish it, you have to take it, too. And whether from opposing teams or opposing crowds, Dickinson’s personal celebrations often become a two-way street.

He’s been traveling that two-way street for a while now. Alex Harris of Evolution Basketball — who’s known Dickinson and helped hone in his skills since he was four years old — got to watch it develop first hand.

“It is no surprise to see him kind of going this route with his little celebrations,” Harris told The Daily. “The biggest thing you have to remember about Hunter is he’s a big goofball. I mean he’s laser focused in a game. … But he’s got the ability to flip that switch and go right back to goofball mode.”

Harris recalled various celebrations Dickinson did in high school, like running back down the court and waving at the opposing crowd. He affirmed that most of it isn’t new, nor surprising — it’s Dickinson being himself and letting his personality show.

None of his celebrations, however, are more prolific, more attention-grabbing or more visible than his post three-pointer celebration. Flashing three fingers between his legs as he runs giddily down the court after the bucket, it’s a spectacle that’s just impossible to miss.

“I feel like that is my signature,” Dickinson said. “… The BDE, that’s a lifestyle man. If you’re a part of it, then go ahead.”

Dickinson used the term ‘BDE’ when talking about that celebration without providing any additional context to the term. When asked to elaborate, he was blunt:

“Big Dickinson Energy.”

Harris watched Dickinson grow up, he’s seen Dickinson’s skills and his celebrations long before the world did, but even he was quick to recognize when there’s been a more recent development.

“That’s more new to college, it wasn’t really a high school thing that I was aware of,” Harris said. “But definitely a fun little play on words. We’ll call it that.”

That celebration, and play on words, if you will, is one that garners perhaps the most back-and-forth with the crowd. At Iowa in January, Dickinson hit a 3-pointer and directed the ‘BDE’ at a courtside fan, who popped up from his seat and stared him down as he ran down the court. At Wisconsin on Feb. 14, he directed it toward the Badgers’ student section, putting the Kohl Center in an angered frenzy.

And within the friendly confines of Crisler Center Feb. 18 against Michigan State, he paired a late, game-sealing three with an extreme version of the celebration, reaching behind his head before pulling his hand down into the ‘three’ motion, electrifying the crowd and then commanding them to stand after a timeout was called.

But through it all, there’s a method to Dickinson’s madness. None of this is new to him. He knows what gets him going and what gets other people to tick. So when he motions his arms for crowds to stand or looks at the Wisconsin student section with outstretched arms — as if to say ‘are you not entertained’ — one thing is clear:

Dickinson always puts on a show, and he always finds reason to celebrate.