Junior guard Jace Howard, graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua and graduate guard Nimari Burnett were asked a rather simple question Oct. 10 at Big Ten Media Day: “What have you seen from (freshman guard) George Washington III?”

There was a distinct pause as the three players looked at one another, grins forming on each of their faces.

Finally, Nkamhoua broke the silence, using just three words to do so:

“He can score.”

Washington is in a unique position, as the only scholarship freshman on the Michigan men’s basketball team. Surrounded by nine upperclassmen — five of whom are graduate students — Washington is bound to stick out as the only player from the Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class.

And Washington has certainly stuck out thus far — but it has nothing to do with his youth.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve seen score the ball since I’ve been here, and that’s saying a lot,” Howard said at Michigan Media Day on Tuesday. “And I think he’s growing everyday in that aspect, and I think he’s gonna be a player that we rely on. He’s a terrific shooter.”

There’s no such thing as a seamless transition to the collegiate level — freshman growing pains are inevitable. But Washington’s potent shooting has subdued those concerns and instead highlighted his potential.

Despite his first-year status, Washington joined the Wolverines with an understanding of not only the necessary work he’d need to put in, but also how to use the experienced players around him to ease the transition.

“There’s of course all those freshman hiccups,” Washington said. “But the way that I’ve had the support to one, keep your head up, get through it, everyone’s gone through this. And then two, have people push me to continuously get past it and ensure that on top of the work I’ve been putting in that the same mistake that was made last week wasn’t followed the week after.”

Through that outlook, he demonstrated the high maturity level he’s capable of.

“On the court, he has the maturity,” Howard said. “You’d think he’s a vet and he’s fearless.”

By utilizing that mature perspective, Washington hasn’t established just any role within the team. He’s found the role that allows him to excel — as a shooter.

The true extent of his shooting prowess remains to be seen as Michigan has yet to play a game. But it’s crystal clear that Washington’s shooting potential is palpable and could play a key role to potential offensive success.

“The shotmaking now, I’ve never seen nobody make shots like that,” sophomore guard Dug McDaniel said. “He’s shooting over 50% right now through the whole summer to now. So if he keeps that up, George is gonna be a very good asset to our team.”

Being able to knock down shots is not merely an asset for the Wolverines. It’s something that will likely be pivotal in the upcoming season. Michigan ranked fourth in the Big Ten in three-pointers made last year, but 164 out of its 261 makes came from now-departed players Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin and Joey Baker.

Losing key shooting options from last season leaves the Wolverines with a vast void from behind the arc. But Washington seems to be a promising candidate to fill it. Nearly all of Michigan’s players appear to think so as well, emphasizing Washington’s gifted shotmaking.

From McDaniel saying he’s never seen anyone shoot like Washington, to redshirt sophomore Will Tschetter calling his impressive shooting ability ‘critical’, expectations for Washington’s shooting abilities are sky high.

“George definitely is gonna be a fan favorite,” sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. said. “You can just see the moves he has in his bag, the shots he shoots. Some of them are crazy. But when they go in, (fans) are gonna be like ‘AH.’

“So people will fall in love with George, I already know.”

If Howard, Nkamhoua and Burnett’s keen, giddy reaction at Big Ten Media Day is any indication, Washington’s teammates are well on their way to falling for them as well.